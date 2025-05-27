Jeremy Martin on 20-20 Finishes at Fox Raceway: “Absolutely got my teeth kicked in at Pala”

Jeremy Martin had a rude awakening on Saturday in his return to racing. The Indianapolis SX on March 16, 2024, was the last time he would suit up aboard a ClubMX Yamaha YZ250F. His last AMA Pro Motocross Championship start was the 2023 Hangtown Motocross Classic on June 3, 2023, when he scored 13-DNF for 16th overall (a big first-turn pileup resulted in a broken and dislocated right wrist that ended his season). After suffering two significant concussions last year, Martin split from the Muc-Off/FXR ClubMX Yamaha team and stepped away from professional racing.

Earlier this month, reports came out that Martin had signed with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team for his third stint with the squad as he still had that 1) fire in him and 2) raw speed at the test track. But it was a tough outing at the opening round of the season.

The two-time 250 Class Champion scored 21st overall—with two 20th-place finishes—in his first Pro Motocross race since June 2023. Needless to say, it was a wake-up call for Martin.

He said the following in a post-race release from the team:

“Well, I got a proper welcome back to Pro Motocross. I had two terrible starts, and then I was in a dog fight all day, just battling through the pack. I can definitely tell that I haven’t raced in over a year. The biggest thing is getting better at the starts, getting comfortable riding around the guys, and getting more seat time. My bike was phenomenal, and the whole crew was on it. I really enjoyed the experience today. I’m just obviously disappointed with my level and where I’m at right now. We’ll go back to work this week.”

Martin posted the following on Instagram:

“Absolutely got my teeth kicked in at Pala on Saturday.

Went from training for my first marathon to racing Round 1.

8 days on the bike after nearly a year off.

Life’s wild — but when @starracingyamaha calls, you suit up.

Grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to getting back to a competitive level!”

Wil Hahn, the new 250 Team General Manager for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, said the following in a post-race release: