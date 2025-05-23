Wil Hahn Returns to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing: “It’s been a great homecoming”

The following press release is from Yamaha:

MARIETTA, Ga. – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is excited to announce Wil Hahn’s return as the new 250 Team General Manager, joining 250 Team Manager Jensen Hendler to further strengthen their championship-winning program. Fresh off another championship-winning Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, the team has a talented 2025 SMX roster – Haiden Deegan, Cole Davies, Max Anstie, Nate Thrasher, Michael Mosiman, Daxton Bennick, and new addition for the outdoor season, Jeremy Martin. They also have a three-rider roster of up-and-coming talent in the sport on their amateur team – Caden Dudney, Kayden Minear, and Carson Wood.

It’s a welcome return for Hahn, who managed the team from 2017-2021, and enjoyed seven 250 class titles during his tenure. The 2013 250SX East Champion comes back on board before the start of the 2025 outdoor season to oversee the team’s talented seven-rider 250 team and three-rider amateur roster, as well as rider recruitment and coaching. Hendler, who began his role as the 250 Team Manager for the 2022 season, has also played a crucial role in the success of the growing program with five 250 class titles during his tenure thus far. He will focus on the operational aspects of the team, such as logistics, parts management, and bike-related operations. They are supported by Assistant Team Manager John Kuzo, who manages social media, sponsor relations, and logistics.

Wil Hahn – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team General Manager

“I’m really stoked to return to managing the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 team. It’s been a great homecoming. We have so much talent here and have a great setup for training at The Farm. It’s great to have someone with Jensen’s experience to focus on the operational side of things so that I can give full attention to our athletes. I look forward to winning more championships.”

Jensen Hendler – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager