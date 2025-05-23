Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 24
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 25
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Fri May 30
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 31
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 1
News
Full Schedule

Wil Hahn Returns to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing: “It’s been a great homecoming”

May 23, 2025, 10:00am
The following press release is from Yamaha:

MARIETTA, Ga. – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is excited to announce Wil Hahn’s return as the new 250 Team General Manager, joining 250 Team Manager Jensen Hendler to further strengthen their championship-winning program. Fresh off another championship-winning Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, the team has a talented 2025 SMX roster – Haiden Deegan, Cole Davies, Max Anstie, Nate Thrasher, Michael Mosiman, Daxton Bennick, and new addition for the outdoor season, Jeremy Martin. They also have a three-rider roster of up-and-coming talent in the sport on their amateur team – Caden Dudney, Kayden Minear, and Carson Wood.

It’s a welcome return for Hahn, who managed the team from 2017-2021, and enjoyed seven  250 class titles during his tenure. The 2013 250SX East Champion comes back on board before the start of the 2025 outdoor season to oversee the team’s talented seven-rider 250 team and three-rider amateur roster, as well as rider recruitment and coaching. Hendler, who began his role as the 250 Team Manager for the 2022 season, has also played a crucial role in the success of the growing program with five 250 class titles during his tenure thus far. He will focus on the operational aspects of the team, such as logistics, parts management, and bike-related operations. They are supported by Assistant Team Manager John Kuzo, who manages social media, sponsor relations, and logistics.

Wil Hahn – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team General Manager

“I’m really stoked to return to managing the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 team. It’s been a great homecoming. We have so much talent here and have a great setup for training at The Farm. It’s great to have someone with Jensen’s experience to focus on the operational side of things so that I can give full attention to our athletes. I look forward to winning more championships.”

Jensen Hendler – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager

“I think it will be very good to have Wil here to manage the riders. There’s a lot involved in the day-to-day operations of a team this size, and to have him here to focus on organizing their training and racing will help make the team even better than we already are. I look forward to working together to achieve the main goal, which is to win championships.”

