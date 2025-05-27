On Friday, the 2025 Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship kicked off at the Fox Raceway National. Mikayla Nielsen (Honda) scored the overall win with 2-1 finishes, as 2024 WMX Champion Lachlan Turner (Yamaha) scored 1-3 finishes for second overall, and Jordan Jarvis (Yamaha) scored 4-2 for third overall. View the full results and championship standings. Round two of the six-round series will take place this Friday ahead of Saturday’s Hangtown Motocross Classic round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.