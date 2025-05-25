RJ Hampshire made his Pro Motocross debut in the 450 Class at the season opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, over the weekend and he was great, going 6-12 for ninth overall. Even more impressive, he had wrist surgery less than two weeks go. We caught up with him afterward to get his take on his fantastic ride.

Racer X: RJ, first national on the 450. You were really good in that first moto!

RJ Hampshire: Yeah man, I ride this 450 really well. People thought I was crazy even coming here, but I showed a little of what I’m capable of in that first moto. It’s crazy, these dudes you look up to, like Eli, is someone who’s been on a pedestal pretty much my whole life, really. And I was there with him for a little bit in that first moto. I kind of shocked myself. But overall, I qualified sixth, was sixth in the first moto, but the second moto wasn’t the greatest. But also, I kept it realistic all day. I was like, "If we can get out of here with a top ten, I’ll be stoked on that."

Yeah, so if someone told you you’d run top five for much of the first moto, you’d be pumped.

Yeah. But not if I didn’t have this wrist I’m dealing with. That’s where I kind of expect to be, to be honest. I didn’t want to sound cocky coming in here or anything like that though. It’s nice to have that power there and to be able to ride on a level I need to. The first moto was sick, I showed a little bit of what I can do. This track was the worst track for a bad wrist. It was choppy and edgy. Overall, ninth, surgery 12 days ago, yeah. They literally removed half of my bone in surgery. Once my surgeon called me on Sunday night and said, "We’re going to take this plate out and your bone is literally going to fall in pieces. Longterm, taking the bone out is the way to go, but riding in the next two weeks, that’s probably not going to happen." When I came out of surgery I just kept telling myself, "Make it happen. Make it happen. Make it happen. Do whatever you can." I showed up and people thought I was crazy, but I went out for the first moto and showed myself I could do it. It was sick.

I’m looking at your wrist and it’s still all bandaged up. How was the pain?

Pain-wise it’s fine, it’s just weak. I didn’t move it until Monday afternoon. I just took the stitches out after I landed on Thursday night. I mean, what do you expect? It’s not going to be great. But the surgeon did a great job. He was aware of me trying to do this. After Salt Lake City, I was so pissed off and fired up, I just wanted to go racing right away. I almost called off the surgery and just dealt with it, that’s where I was. But I decided to stick to the plan. Give me until High Point and I think I’ll have two solid motos in me.

Is riding and racing slowing the healing process down?

There’s nothing to heal now.