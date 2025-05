Jason Weigandt walks and talks following the first round of the 2025 Pro Motocross Championship at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Jett Lawrence and Eli Tomac put on a huge fight in the second 450 moto, and that saved a day that started with so much hype, but nearly turned into a yawner. The Weege show is now presented by Motosport.com! Head there now and sign up for the Ultimate Ride Sweepstakes to win a Yamaha YZ450F!