42nd Paris SX Set for November 15 and 15, 2025—MXGP-TV to Broadcast

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

ERNÉE (France) - The iconic Supercross de Paris is officially set to return for its 42nd edition on 15–16 November 2025 at the cutting-edge Paris La Défense Arena, continuing its reign as one of the most prestigious Supercross event.

The announcement was made during a special press conference at the MXGP of France in Ernée, where CEO of Infront Moto Racing David Luongo, Supercross de Paris Organizer Xavier Audouard, US Coordinator of Supercross de Paris Eric Peronnard and President of the French Motorcycle Federation – FFM Sébastien Poirier, came together to present the exciting plans for this year’s edition.

In collaboration with Infront Moto Racing, the French Motorcycle Federation (FFM), and the dedicated organizing team, this legendary event will once again be broadcast live on MXGP-TV, allowing fans across the world to enjoy the electric atmosphere and bar-to-bar action from the City of Lights.

David Luongo: “We are very proud of the long-standing partnership with the Paris Supercross, which remains the most prestigious Supercross outside of the United States. The move to Paris La Défense Arena has brought a new level of modernity and fan experience to the event. Through our collaboration with the organizers, we’ve ensured that fans can follow the action on MXGP-TV, and we’re working on expanding that coverage even further this year. It’s always inspiring to collaborate alongside passionate professionals like Xavier and Eric, who have dedicated their lives to this sport to grow Supercross on a global scale.”

Xavier Audouard: “We’re thrilled to announce that the Paris Supercross will return for its 42nd edition on November 15–16, 2025. It’s a long journey that wouldn’t be possible without the support of the FFM and Infront Moto Racing. This year, we’re bringing back Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence, and the reigning King of Paris, Cooper Webb, for an epic showdown. We’re also proud to reinforce our partnership with the French Federation by expanding the SX Tour program and introducing a Junior 125cc two-stroke race—investing in the next generation of champions.”

Eric Peronnard: “This year has been a bit of a challenge with the busy US calendar, rider injuries, and contract changes But we are nearly there : we are glad to present Justin Cooper, 4th in the championship and the most improved rider in 2025 US Supercross, and within a couple of days we'll make another announcement that will be a crowd pleaser also. Being part of the 42nd edition is special—it’s a long road we’ve travelled, and once again, we’re ready to put on a show worthy of this legendary event.”

Sébastien Poirier: “The Paris Supercross is a cornerstone event for the French Federation. It not only showcases top-level racing but also supports the entire structure of French Supercross. We are especially excited about the return of the national SX Tour and the introduction of the Junior 125cc category. Developing the next generation of riders is essential for our future, and through cooperation with organizers we’re building a strong foundation for the years ahead.”