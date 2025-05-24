Lucas Coenen and Andrea Adamo Land Qualifying Race Wins at MXGP of France

MXGP

After finishing top of the timesheets in both Free and Time Practice sessions, Coenen had the French fans hoping that Febvre and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Maxime Renaux, who were second and third, could match the teenage Belgian in the afternoon’s Qualifying Race, held in overcast but dry conditions.

Neither Frenchman got away well in the Qualifying Race, as Horgmo ran wide to allow Coenen to cross the Fox Holeshot line first, while Isak Gifting rounded the second corner in third on his return from injury for JK Racing Yamaha!

The TEM JP253 KTM Racing Team machine of Jan Pancar started in fourth, but nearly crashed through the waves in front of the packed valley, losing positions to Honda HRC rider Ruben Fernandez and a charging Febvre!

Halfway around the first full lap, Fernandez made a brave pass around the outside of Gifting at the top of the circuit, and the Swede made a mistake on a steep uphill shortly afterwards, allowing Febvre to move into fourth and raising the cheers from the fans!

It took until the third lap for the red plate holder to catch Fernandez, who let him through with an off-track excursion at the top of the finish line hill. With Horgmo ahead, Febvre set about hunting down the private Honda man.

Behind them, Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX Team rider Jeremy Seewer started ahead of Renaux, but the Yamaha man found his way through on lap four and charged after the top five. Dutch pair Glenn Coldenhoff, for Fantic Factory Racing MXGP, and Renaux’s teammate Calvin Vlaanderen, stayed in ninth and tenth for almost the entire race, before their countryman Jeffrey Herlings dived past Vlaanderen to steal the final point on the last lap for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

Fellow KTM man Coenen was not to be caught, however, and rode perfectly for a six-second margin of victory as the battles raged behind him! Renaux’s fitness and determination shone through as he passed both Pancar and Gifting in the last four laps to claim fifth by the flag, nearly surprising Fernandez on the final corner, who just held on to fourth at the end! Gifting lost seventh to Seewer on the last lap as Pancar rode superbly for sixth.

The vocal supporters roared Febvre up to Horgmo’s back wheel with three laps to go, but he was unable to make the pass, finally having to relent as he slid sideways at the bottom of the steepest uphill. Having finished fifth in Qualifying Races five times previously in MXGP, it was the Norwegian’s best ever race result in the Premiere class!

Coenen’s performance chipped two points away from Febvre’s series lead, which now stands at 47 in total. He will be out to rebuild that lead in the main races tomorrow!

Lucas Coenen: “The race went well overall. I spent a bit of time figuring out where I wanted to start, but once I committed to the outside, it worked out. I got out front early and just focused on doing my laps. The track was really sketchy, so it took a lot of concentration. It got tricky at times with backmarkers, but I kept it under control. Hopefully tomorrow’s race goes smooth and we can have some fun out there.”

MXGP - Qualifying Race Classification: 1. Lucas Coenen (BEL, KTM), 24:13.119; 2. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, Honda), +0:06.069; 3. Romain Febvre (FRA, Kawasaki), +0:07.582; 4. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, Honda), +0:19.680; 5. Maxime Renaux (FRA, Yamaha), +0:20.061; 6. Jan Pancar (SLO, KTM), +0:25.160; 7. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Ducati), +0:28.319; 8. Isak Gifting (SWE, Yamaha), +0:29.712; 9. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, Fantic), +0:30.931; 10. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), +0:31.562

MXGP - World Championship Classification: 1. Romain Febvre (FRA, KAW), 394 points; 2. Lucas Coenen (BEL, KTM), 347 p.; 3. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 305 p.; 4. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, FAN), 279 p.; 5. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, HON), 268 p.; 6. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 265 p.; 7. Andrea Bonacorsi (ITA, FAN), 223 p.; 8. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, HON), 204 p.; 9. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, YAM), 201 p.; 10. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, DUC), 183 p.