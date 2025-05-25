The first round of the 2025 Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship season kicked off on Friday at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, and this is definitely the fastest generation of girls we’ve seen! Mikayla Nielsen would rise to the top with 2-1 moto scores, and was joined on the podium by LaLa Turner and Jordan Jarvis. Afterward we made sure to find her in the pits to get her take on a successful season opener.

Racer X: Great day for you! Take us through it.

Mikayla Nielsen: I got a bad start in moto one. Not too bad, I think I was sixth in the first turn and I went around the outside in that second corner and all of a sudden I was third. I made the pass for second at the end of the first lap, and I knew LaLa [Turner] was going to give me a good run for my money. I just couldn’t crack that gap. But then in the last few laps I reeled her in but just didn’t have enough time. I felt pretty confident going into the second moto, I just needed a start. I didn’t get that. [Laughs] I made a lot of passes in that third turn and was trying to be really aggressive. Coming from offroad, you’re more aggressive in the middle or end of the races when you’re going for an hour and a half. I’m just trying to work on that speed early. I got into the lead and next thing you know it was checkers.

When you got into the lead it looked like you really hammered down to make sure nobody would catch you.

I assumed the riders behind me, Jordan [Jarvis] and LaLa [Turner], I assumed LaLa was going to get around and would try to take a crack at me. You want to win the first race, and I just raced my little heart out those laps. I didn’t even want to see what kind of gap I had, I just wanted to maintain it and not make any mistakes. I tried to hit my marks and I brought it home.

And this is your home track, right?

This and Glen Helen, I’m in the middle.