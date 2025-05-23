Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

Insert whatever “let’s take it outside” cliché that suits you, but the simple fact is, things are about to get down and dirty. This Pro Motocross Championship boasts arguably the strongest championship contender lineup we have ever seen. The interesting part is that many of these superstars won’t really be sure what they’ll have to offer come Saturday. With brothers Lawrence, Eli Tomac, and Jorge Prado all coming back from injury, they simply won’t know what condition they’re truly in until they’re in the heat of battle. Is their speed good enough? Is their fitness all the way back yet? Did they get the bike sorted? All three of those questions and more will be running through their minds at around 1:55 p.m. local time on Saturday. I don’t care how confident they may seem at the press conference; the first race back against this field will have their heads in a daze. They’ll learn as we go, and there’s really nothing they can do to change it once the gate drops. They’ll have to play the hand they have dealt themselves and deal with the fallout next week.

I’ve been on both sides of the coin here. The optimal side is being 100 percent sure you’ve done enough and you’re coming in healthy (Sexton). I’ve also come in behind the curve, wondering how I’ll perform and asking those aforementioned questions over and over leading up to Saturday (Prado, Tomac, the Lawrences). How it shakes out is the magic of this sport. The uncertainty and unpredictability are hard to compare to other sports. There’s no one on this planet who can predict how Saturday will go. Some may think they know, but fate usually proves them foolish. So, I won’t fall for that trap. I’m just going to buckle up, grab a microphone, and try to describe exactly how awesome all of this is.

WMX Also Kicks Off! (Sarah Whitmore)

After watching women’s motocross boom in the early 2000s (every racer thinks their era was the best era), it was a sad day when it was announced that WMX would not make a return in 2019. For five long years, women either stuck to amateur nationals (which are not the same in your twenties as they are in your teens), tried their hand at off-road, or went Jordan Jarvis’s route and raced against the men. Then, to everyone’s delight, WMX returned in 2024 with an eight-round series that mostly coincided with amateur nationals.

For 2025, the Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship will run alongside the AMA Pro Motocross Championship once again, racing on Fridays on the same track as the men (this time a six-round schedule). This is great news, and all of the racers I have talked to are excited to be on the pro tracks. The tracks, in general, are harder, they get rougher, and the lines are better. It may not be on the same day, but there are still plenty of fans who show up early to make an entire weekend of their favorite national. This way, the fans get to watch two days of elite racing.

And the racing will be exciting to watch. Like I mentioned above, Jarvis has raced a few 250 Class Pro Motocross Nationals before, which tells you right there the pace is high. Returning 2024 champ Lachlan Turner has been on fire lately and is really looking forward to adding a second title to her name. Kyleigh Stallings is bound to pull both holeshots, and then there is the wild card: Charli Cannon.

Cannon is the seven-time Australian champion, and when the U.S. girls (Turner, Jarvis, Stallings, Makayla Nielson, and Jamie Astudillo) went down under two months ago for the FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup, Charli put on a clinic, sweeping all three motos. However, anyone who has ever traveled overseas to race knows it's not always easy when you are dealing with jet lag, riding a bike you’ve had one day of practice on, and racing a track you’ve never seen before. This weekend, the tables will be turned, so it will be interesting to see how it all plays out.

This current group of racers has some serious talent, and I am so excited they finally have a series of their own again. It not only gives them a championship to strive for, but also a place to showcase their talents and hopefully get the recognition they deserve. I am also glad for all of the girls out there who will be lining the track this Friday, watching their heroes race. I think of all the moms, girlfriends, sisters, and daughters who have no idea WMX is a thing. For them, we are opening up a door to a future of riding motorcycles, and that makes me truly happy.