6D Helmets presents your First Look at Fox Raceway, as Aaron Hansel and Sophie Phelps give the scoop from press day for the highly-anticipated Pro Motocross opener for 2025. Phelps raced two WMX motos before shooting the show, so she shares first-hand knowledge of the track. Plus Tom Journet chats with a bunch of riders and throws in press conference clips and raw riding footage. Enjoy!

Hosts: Sophie Phelps, Aaron Hansel

Edit and Film: Tom Journet 6D Helmets Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D's patented Omni-Directional Suspension technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.