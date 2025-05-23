Mikayla Nielsen, Lala Turner, Exchange Moto Wins at WMX Season Opener

Jordan Jarvis | Third Overall

“I’ve been dealing with some lingering back issues, and my back was really hurting today. I’ve been doing work at the gym and working on my core, and I’ve been hoping it was going to work itself out but it has not so we’re going to go get it checked out as soon as possible so I can work on getting back to where I was. In the first moto I had the second-to-last gate pick, so that wasn’t ideal. I was all the way on the outside. I got a good jump, but I just couldn’t get to the first turn in time. I was a little further back than I wanted to be. I got held up and it took me too long to get going and I got fourth in the moto. I was super frustrated and spent the whole time back in the pits waiting for the second moto with an ice pack on my back. I even stole my dad’s kidney belt, trying everything I could to make it feel better.

“I’m just really frustrated with being sore and not riding how I want to be. I was frustrated because I knew I could do better. So I went out for the second moto and had much more determination. I had a much better gate pick too. I got off to a much better start, I was up to second on the first lap. Mikayla Nielsen ended up getting around me, and I made a slight mistake and LaLa Turner got around me too. I stayed right with her though and made the pass back on her and held second for the rest of the moto. 4-2 for third overall on the day. Not ideal, but it definitely could have been a worse start to the season. We’ll take it and move on to Hangtown. Hopefully we’ll see some progress and get a better result.”