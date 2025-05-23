Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 24
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 25
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Fri May 30
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 31
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 1
News
Full Schedule

Enzo Temmerman to Make Pro Debut, Race 250 Class at Fox Raceway and Hangtown Pro Motocross Rounds

May 23, 2025, 11:30am
Enzo Temmerman to Make Pro Debut, Race 250 Class at Fox Raceway and Hangtown Pro Motocross Rounds

A few days after ClubMX announced Alexander Fedortsov will race the entire AMA Pro Motocross Championship with the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX team, we have more amateur news. Kawasaki has announced Enzo Temmerman will make his professional racing debut this weekend at the Fox Raceway National. The Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green rider will race two rounds of Pro Motocross (this weekend’s Fox Raceway National as well as next weekend’s Hangtown Motocross Classic) before returning to the amateur scene for the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

The 18-year-old finished third in the SMX Next – Supercross AMA Supercross AMA National Championship at the Pittsburgh SX SMX next championship finale, scoring his fourth podium of the season. He scored finishes of 2-2-1-9 in the four qualifying rounds then scored third in the championship finale (there are no points for this program, so the championship finish is based on finishing position in the championship main event). Temmerman was often fighting through the field on his #21 Kawaski KX250.

Where will he fit into the pro scene in his first two races?

Supercross

Pittsburgh - SMX Next

April 26, 2025
Acrisure Stadium
Pittsburgh, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Alexander Fedortsov Alexander Fedortsov 9:18.220 51.265 Hallandale, FL United States Yamaha
2 Landen Gordon Landen Gordon 9:20.472 2.251 51.334 Murrieta, CA United States Kawasaki
3 Enzo Temmerman Enzo Temmerman 9:27.677 7.206 51.303 Visalia, CA United States Kawasaki
4 Landon Gibson Landon Gibson 9:35.222 7.545 51.911 Peachtree City, GA United States Husqvarna
5 Klark Robbins Klark Robbins 9:36.679 1.458 52.652 Shamong, NJ United States GasGas
Full Results
  • Motocross

    Fox Raceway (Pala)

     WMX Round
    Saturday, May 24
Fox Raceway Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
