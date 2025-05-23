Enzo Temmerman to Make Pro Debut, Race 250 Class at Fox Raceway and Hangtown Pro Motocross Rounds

A few days after ClubMX announced Alexander Fedortsov will race the entire AMA Pro Motocross Championship with the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX team, we have more amateur news. Kawasaki has announced Enzo Temmerman will make his professional racing debut this weekend at the Fox Raceway National. The Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green rider will race two rounds of Pro Motocross (this weekend’s Fox Raceway National as well as next weekend’s Hangtown Motocross Classic) before returning to the amateur scene for the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

The 18-year-old finished third in the SMX Next – Supercross AMA Supercross AMA National Championship at the Pittsburgh SX SMX next championship finale, scoring his fourth podium of the season. He scored finishes of 2-2-1-9 in the four qualifying rounds then scored third in the championship finale (there are no points for this program, so the championship finish is based on finishing position in the championship main event). Temmerman was often fighting through the field on his #21 Kawaski KX250.

Where will he fit into the pro scene in his first two races?