RJ Hampshire Moves to Premier Class Full-Time, Joins Malcolm Stewart on FC 450 for Pro Motocross

The following press release is from Husqvarna:

Pro Motocross calling for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team

Malcolm Stewart and RJ Hampshire focused on 450MX success outdoors

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing will enter the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship with Malcolm Stewart and RJ Hampshire equipped with the Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition, aiming to make their mark in the 450MX Class when the new season commences in Pala, California.

Fox Raceway will play host to Round 1 of the outdoor series that doubles as stage two of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) this Saturday, May 24. The series will travel throughout the United States this summer, contested over 11 rounds and with the titles set to be decided at Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland, on August 23.

Fresh from finishing fourth in the AMA Supercross Championship, Stewart was also impressive in Pro Motocross last season on his way to sixth in the 450MX standings. The 32-year-old Floridian has the potential to further build upon his career form and is motivated to factor toward the front of the pack when the gates officially drop this weekend.

"I am really looking forward to another great season racing outdoors!" said Stewart. "So far, this has been a career year for myself getting that first win in Supercross! We had a good outdoor season in finishing sixth overall last year, so I’m looking forward to getting better results this year."