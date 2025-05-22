By April 1980, the GL1100 Gold Wing was being assembled by associates at the Ohio plant. In total, Honda has produced 30 motorcycle models in the U.S. and just over 1 million units, including cruisers, standard bikes and touring bikes. Two of the most heavily produced models were the Shadow and Gold Wing platforms. Currently, Honda's side-by-side and ATV production takes place at plants in South Carolina and North Carolina, respectively (using domestically and globally sourced parts).

As a result of this sustained expansion, Honda achieved its 100 million-unit milestone in 1997, its 200 million-unit milestone in 2008, and its 300 million-unit milestone in 2014. In 2018, Honda's annual production exceeded 20 million units for the first time in its history, and cumulative global production reached 400 million units in 2019. Although the annual production of motorcycles temporarily declined due to COVID-19 in 2020, demand has steadily recovered worldwide to pre-pandemic levels since then. In addition to producing internal combustion engine (ICE) models, Honda positioned 2024 as its first year of global expansion for electric-powered two-wheelers and has started launching new models globally, creating a wide and diverse product lineup.

Honda now offers a broad variety of models, from commuters for everyday use to larger-displacement models for weekend leisure, as well as electric vehicles in select markets, with an annual production capacity of more than 20 million units in 23 countries and regions, and 37 production entities. The company delivers products and services to customers worldwide through a network of more than 30,000 Honda dealers.