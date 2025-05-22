Honda Celebrates All-Time Record Motorcycle Sales in 37 Countries, 500 Million Unit Milestone in All-Time Sales
This week saw two different announcements regarding motorcycle sales from Honda globally. During a 2025 Honda Business Briefing on May 20th that largely focused on Hybrid and Battery Electric technology in cars, the brand also revealed that last year was a great one for motorcycle sales world wide.
Said the Honda PR summary of the Business Briefing event:
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, Honda motorcycle unit sales reached 20.57 million units, which account for approximately 40% of the global motorcycle market, setting an all-time record for fiscal year sales in 37 countries and territories. Moreover, demand for motorcycles is expected to grow further, particularly in the Global South, which includes India, the world’s largest motorcycle market, where population is increasing and people’s income is increasing. Industry-wide sales are expected to grow from the current level of 50 million units to the level of 60 million units by around 2030.
Keep in mind the bulk of the motorcycle market globally is not what we are familiar with in the U.S., where motorcycles are largely recreational products. In countries like India, motorcycles serve as daily transportation. That's why Honda chose India to announce a historic milestone for the company, reaching the 500-million mark in all-time motorcycle sales world wide.
Honda's PR is below:
Honda Reaches 500 Million-Unit Milestone in Cumulative Global Motorcycle Production
Since its foundation in 1948, Honda has developed and offered products and services that meet the needs of customers in many countries and regions, based on its belief that the purpose of technology is to make people's lives easier. American Honda Motor Co., Inc., was Honda's first overseas subsidiary. The wholly owned sales division of the parent company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., was founded on June 11, 1959.
Honda began international mass production of motorcycles at its first overseas production facility in Belgium in 1963 and, since then, has expanded its production globally in accordance with its fundamental principle of producing locally where there is demand. Honda began North American production of motorcycles in 1979, at the Honda of America Mfg., Inc. plant in Marysville, Ohio, where 64 associates began producing the CR250M Elsinore dirt bike. That first motorcycle rolled off the production line on September 10, 1979.
By April 1980, the GL1100 Gold Wing was being assembled by associates at the Ohio plant. In total, Honda has produced 30 motorcycle models in the U.S. and just over 1 million units, including cruisers, standard bikes and touring bikes. Two of the most heavily produced models were the Shadow and Gold Wing platforms. Currently, Honda's side-by-side and ATV production takes place at plants in South Carolina and North Carolina, respectively (using domestically and globally sourced parts).
As a result of this sustained expansion, Honda achieved its 100 million-unit milestone in 1997, its 200 million-unit milestone in 2008, and its 300 million-unit milestone in 2014. In 2018, Honda's annual production exceeded 20 million units for the first time in its history, and cumulative global production reached 400 million units in 2019. Although the annual production of motorcycles temporarily declined due to COVID-19 in 2020, demand has steadily recovered worldwide to pre-pandemic levels since then. In addition to producing internal combustion engine (ICE) models, Honda positioned 2024 as its first year of global expansion for electric-powered two-wheelers and has started launching new models globally, creating a wide and diverse product lineup.
Honda now offers a broad variety of models, from commuters for everyday use to larger-displacement models for weekend leisure, as well as electric vehicles in select markets, with an annual production capacity of more than 20 million units in 23 countries and regions, and 37 production entities. The company delivers products and services to customers worldwide through a network of more than 30,000 Honda dealers.
Honda will continue its efforts to further solidify its motorcycle business by providing attractive products and services from a diversified approach, realizing the joy and freedom of mobility for a wider range of customers, building a highly efficient business structure, and achieving carbon neutrality, including through electrification.
"For Honda, motorcycle business is our founder's business, and will continue to be the company's core business," said Toshihiro Mibe, Honda Motor Co., Ltd.'s President, CEO and Representative Director. "In the motorcycle business, we have built the trust of our customers through our many products and services, which has enabled us to achieve a cumulative production volume of 500 million units. I would like to thank our customers and all stakeholders who were involved in achieving this milestone, from development to production, sales and service. Honda will continue to take on the challenge of expanding the joy of our customers around the world."