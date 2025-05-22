Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 24
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 25
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Fri May 30
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 31
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 1
News
Full Schedule

KTM Confirms Investment from Long-Time Partner Bajaj

May 22, 2025, 2:20pm
KTM Confirms Investment from Long-Time Partner Bajaj

KTM had until this Friday (May 23) to deposit approximately $600 million with its insolvency administrator. Earlier this week, we learned KTM received a $632 Million loan by long-time partner Bajaj Auto. This afternoon, KTM confirmed this news, via a press release. 

The following press release is from KTM:

KTM Secures Investor and Charges Ahead Into The Future

KTM is proud to announce a major milestone: after months of dedicated effort and strategic planning, the KTM AG was able to expand its relationship with its long-standing partner Bajaj and secure them as a main investor.

Gottfried Neumeister, CEO, KTM AG:

"Today we have been given the opportunity to continue the history of KTM. Together with our long-standing partner Bajaj, we were able to work out a strategy that will enable us to raise a further 600 million euros for our new start in addition to the 200 million euros already made available. The existing sites - in particular our main plant in Mattighofen/Munderfing - will remain the basis for our future success. This means that we will continue to be an important employer for the entire region. In view of this new, second opportunity, we at KTM feel deep gratitude and humility towards all those within and outside our group of companies who have made it possible. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Stefan Pierer on behalf of all those who have accompanied us along the way. He laid the foundation for one of the world's best-known motorcycle brands, which has a unique community."

With renewed energy and unstoppable momentum, KTM is going full throttle into its next chapter.

More information about the corporate details behind this exciting development can be found in the official corporate press release HERE.

For a glimpse into KTM’s bright future, click HERE.

Read Now
July 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted