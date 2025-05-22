This Friday, the 2025 Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship kicks off their six-round season at Fox Raceway at Pala. All six rounds of the WMX season will be on a Friday at the Pro Motocross event (full schedule below). The 2025 WMX championship will be determined by the rider’s best 10 moto finishes. Unfortunately, the WMX races are not broadcasted, so you will have to watch the action live at the track. Below is Friday and Saturday's WMX schedule for this weekend’s opener. For more information on the WMX Championship go to RaceWMX.com.

Fox Raceway WMX Opener Friday and Saturday Schedule

Thursday, May 22:

2-4 pm Rider Check-in @ MX Sports Pro Racing Office/Pro Paddock

Friday, May 23:

8:00 am WMX Riders Meeting @ MX Sports Pro Racing Office/Pro Paddock

10:30 am WMX Practice (12 min)

12:00 pm WMX Moto 1 (15 min+1)

2:00 pm WMX Moto 2 (15 min+1) or immediately after Pro Media Day Ride

3:20 pm PALA ONLY: WMX Moto 2

Saturday, May 24:

10:00 am Race Day Live interview w/ WMX Winner

12:30 pm Opening Ceremonies: Featuring WMX Parade Lap

3:00 pm Intermission: Featuring WMX Autograph Session at Pro Podium

(WMX Riders must be equipped with autograph stock)

2025 Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship Schedule