Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 24
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 25
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Fri May 30
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 31
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 1
News
Full Schedule

RaceWMX.com is the Source For Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship, See Friday Race Day Schedule

May 22, 2025, 4:00pm
RaceWMX.com is the Source For Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship, See Friday Race Day Schedule

This Friday, the 2025 Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship kicks off their six-round season at Fox Raceway at Pala. All six rounds of the WMX season will be on a Friday at the Pro Motocross event (full schedule below). The 2025 WMX championship will be determined by the rider’s best 10 moto finishes. Unfortunately, the WMX races are not broadcasted, so you will have to watch the action live at the track. Below is Friday and Saturday's WMX schedule for this weekend’s opener. For more information on the WMX Championship go to RaceWMX.com.

Fox Raceway WMX Opener Friday and Saturday Schedule

Thursday, May 22:

2-4 pm                  Rider Check-in @ MX Sports Pro Racing Office/Pro Paddock

Friday, May 23:

8:00 am              WMX Riders Meeting @ MX Sports Pro Racing Office/Pro Paddock
10:30 am            WMX Practice (12 min)
12:00 pm            WMX Moto 1 (15 min+1)
2:00 pm               WMX Moto 2 (15 min+1) or immediately after Pro Media Day Ride
3:20 pm               PALA ONLY: WMX Moto 2

Saturday, May 24:

10:00 am            Race Day Live interview w/ WMX Winner
12:30 pm            Opening Ceremonies: Featuring WMX Parade Lap
3:00 pm               Intermission: Featuring WMX Autograph Session at Pro Podium
                             (WMX Riders must be equipped with autograph stock)

2025 Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship Schedule

RoundDateDayEventLocation
1May 23FridayPala NationalPala, CA
2May 30FridayHangtown ClassicRancho Cordova, CA
3Jun 6FridayThunder Valley NationalLakewood, CO
4Aug 8FridayIronman NationalCrawfordsville, IN
5Aug 15FridayUnadilla NationalNew Berlin, NY
6Aug 22FridayBudds Creek NationalMechanicsville, MD

Read Now
July 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted