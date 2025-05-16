Women’s Motocross Championship Kicks Off 2025 Season on Friday, May 23 in California
The following press release is from WMX Racing:
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The 2025 Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX) Series, an AMA National Championship, commences next weekend with all six rounds of racing making their return to the Pro Motocross Championship weekends. The WMX Series will be kicking off National weekends at Fox Raceway, Hangtown Motocross Classic, Thunder Valley, Ironman, Unadilla and Budds Creek.
Additionally, the WMX Championship is pleased to announce the launch of its newly designed series logo, which will be featured throughout the year on competitors’ bikes, and design aspects throughout the events.
“Bringing the Women’s Motocross Championship back to six rounds of the Pro Motocross Nationals is something I’m incredibly proud to be a part of,” said Christina Denney, WMX Coordinator. “With the support of MX Sports and the track promoters, we’re creating something truly special for these talented women riders and the future of our sport.”
The series is excited to host some exceptional talent this season as Lachlan Turner, the 2024 WMX Champion, is looking to return to the series and defend her title. The Australian Champion, Charli Cannon, will make her debut in America as well as Jannina Lehmann from Germany and Mathilde Martinez from France. Two-time WMX Champion, Jordan Jarvis will return to competition, with top runners like Kyleigh Stallings, Mikayla Nielsen and Jamie Astudillo aiming to return to WMX racing.
The 2025 WMX Championship will begin at Fox Raceway on Friday, May 23, in Pala, California. Following the season opener in Pala, the WMX will head to Rancho Cordova, California for round two at the Hangtown Motocross Classic on Friday, May 30. From there the WMX competitors, will make their way to Colorado to take part in the Thunder Valley National weekend festivities, with their racing taking place on Friday, June 6.
“My goal from the beginning was to give them a proper race setting that reflects their skill and dedication and seeing it all come together has been amazing,” Denney continued. “This has been a true team effort, and none of it would be possible without the passion and commitment of everyone involved.”
The series will take a “summer break” before kicking off the three-race stretch run to crown a 2025 WMX Champion. The fourth round of racing will pick up on Friday, August 8 at the Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana, while New York’s iconic Unadilla MX will host the penultimate round of racing on Friday, August 15 with the Unadilla National. For the season finale, the competitors will head to the greater Washington D.C. area for the Budds Creek National that will host the last WMX race of the season on Friday, August 22.
Riders must meet the WMX Eligibility and Criteria in order to hold a license in 2025 and all licensing must be completed prior to registering for any of the events. Please refer to the WMX Supplemental Rules Rider Eligibility before applying for a WMX license.
|Round
|Date
|Day
|Event
|Location
|1
|May 23
|Friday
|Pala National
|Pala, CA
|2
|May 30
|Friday
|Hangtown Classic
|Rancho Cordova, CA
|3
|Jun 6
|Friday
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|4
|Aug 8
|Friday
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsville, IN
|5
|Aug 15
|Friday
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, NY
|6
|Aug 22
|Friday
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
For more information on the WMX series, visit the official website at www.racewmx.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #RaceWMX.
