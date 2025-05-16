Women’s Motocross Championship Kicks Off 2025 Season on Friday, May 23 in California

The series is excited to host some exceptional talent this season as Lachlan Turner, the 2024 WMX Champion, is looking to return to the series and defend her title. The Australian Champion, Charli Cannon, will make her debut in America as well as Jannina Lehmann from Germany and Mathilde Martinez from France. Two-time WMX Champion, Jordan Jarvis will return to competition, with top runners like Kyleigh Stallings, Mikayla Nielsen and Jamie Astudillo aiming to return to WMX racing.

The 2025 WMX Championship will begin at Fox Raceway on Friday, May 23, in Pala, California. Following the season opener in Pala, the WMX will head to Rancho Cordova, California for round two at the Hangtown Motocross Classic on Friday, May 30. From there the WMX competitors, will make their way to Colorado to take part in the Thunder Valley National weekend festivities, with their racing taking place on Friday, June 6.

“My goal from the beginning was to give them a proper race setting that reflects their skill and dedication and seeing it all come together has been amazing,” Denney continued. “This has been a true team effort, and none of it would be possible without the passion and commitment of everyone involved.”

The series will take a “summer break” before kicking off the three-race stretch run to crown a 2025 WMX Champion. The fourth round of racing will pick up on Friday, August 8 at the Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana, while New York’s iconic Unadilla MX will host the penultimate round of racing on Friday, August 15 with the Unadilla National. For the season finale, the competitors will head to the greater Washington D.C. area for the Budds Creek National that will host the last WMX race of the season on Friday, August 22.

Riders must meet the WMX Eligibility and Criteria in order to hold a license in 2025 and all licensing must be completed prior to registering for any of the events. Please refer to the WMX Supplemental Rules Rider Eligibility before applying for a WMX license.