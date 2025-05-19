XC2 (250 class) racer Grant Davis has won overalls at the Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series before from the second row, but now he's added another notch: yesterday, the Pennsylvania native beat every bike to the finish, physically, at the Hoosier GNCC in Indiana despite starting on that second row.
Davis has another goal, and that's to actually win the GNCC National Championship overall from the XC2 class, and his victory over series points leader Ben Kelley helps his cause. He's now just one point behind Kelley after seven rounds. The two KTM riders—one on a 250, one on a 350—are set to slug it out for the #1 plate.
You can read the full GNCC series press release from the Hoosier GNCC below.
AMSOIL Hoosier: Motorcycle Race Report
Grant Davis Takes Overall Win in Indiana
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – The Progressive Grand National Cross
Country (GNCC Racing) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National
Championship, finished up its seventh round of racing, AMSOIL Hoosier, on Sunday afternoon with continued sunny, warm and dusty conditions in Crawfordsville, Indiana.
It was Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green’s Steward Baylor who snagged the $250 Landers KTM Holeshot Award once the race started and would lead the way for the first couple of laps. FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley would be lurking behind Baylor, making the pass for the lead on lap four. Kelley would continue to push forward trying to gap himself and the rest of the field.
Unfortunately for Baylor, he would suffer a mechanical issue and be unable to complete the race.
Hoosier - Overall RaceMay 16, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Grant Davis
|02:42:58.739
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|2
|Ben Kelley
|02:44:05.599
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|3
|Angus Riordan
|02:44:10.010
|Australia
|KTM
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|02:44:14.390
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|5
|Liam Draper
|02:45:39.390
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|148
|2
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|147
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|122
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|105
|5
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|100
Kelley would continue to push out front, but the XC2 250 Pro defending champion, FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Grant Davis, was pushing himself to the extreme behind Kelley to catch up. Davis was already leading the overall on adjusted time
but would physically catch Kelley and make the pass on him for the number one spot on the track. Davis would lead the way as the checkered flag came out, earning his first overall win of the season, fifth XC2 class win all while physically leading the pack.
Kelley would hold on to finish second overall on the day and first in the XC1 Open Pro class. He now leads the overall GNCC National Championship standings by one point over Davis.
“I felt pretty good the first three quarters of the race, but after that, I was struggling,” said Kelley. “The track was really hard and fast, and I was getting kicked and bucked, I was sliding all over the place. I did the best I could. I had 15 seconds on Grant, physically, so he already had me in the overall, so I really pushed hoping I could do something in that last hour and pull away, but like I said, I was struggling even worse. Once he caught me, I did my thing for a few more miles. I actually let him by because I thought if I could latch on, he could keep me rolling. I was able to keep him in my sights the last lap and a half and that was good because I had to stay ahead of the other XC2 guys. So yeah, P2 overall. A good bounce back from the last race.”
“Yeah, honestly, I’ve been working so hard all year and I’ve been pretty pissed off the last couple of races that I’ve been losing out on these overall wins,” said Davis. “Ben just gives it to me on that last lap every time! These last two weeks I’ve been working on myself to figure out what I can do different to get it done. So, I normally get to those XC1 guys and then take a breather. This time when I got to them, I was just hammering them. I tried to get by them as fast as I could. I caught up to Ben and he actually let me by which was nice. I started getting a little gap on him but the last lap I hit a water hole and completely ruined my goggles. I had to run the last lap without goggles, so that was tough but other than that I’m really pumped on my day. This paddle tire I’ve got on the back is the move, I’m telling you! I worked with the WP guys for a few weeks and got some stuff figured out before Ohio. But obviously Ohio, I didn’t show that, I rode bad. This weekend I was pretty mad. I was like ‘I’m either winning or I’m going to be dead.’ It
worked today. I didn’t even hit the ground once today. I’m pumped on that.”
More XC2 250 Pro competitors would make their way towards the front as FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Angus Riordan would battle his way to finish third overall on the day and second in his class after making the pass with just a couple of turns before the finish line. Phoenix Racing Honda’s Cody Barnes was running third before the last lap pass from Riordan took place, Barnes would rebound and finish fourth overall and third in the XC2 class.
“I was happy to get the holeshot, first time in a long time so my mechanic was happy with that,” said Riordan. “Then I crashed like an idiot a mile in. Lost the front and I went back to fourth place. It was hard to make up the time on Grant after that, and then I had Cody Barnes up my clacker the whole last half of the race and I was stressing. He nearly dove inside of me there, but I was able to hold him off.”
After starting outside of the top five, AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper continued charging towards the front of the pack, with just three laps remaining Draper had worked his way up to second in the XC1 class. Draper would be unable to catch Kelley or Davis to battle for the lead position. Draper would cross the line second in class and fifth overall at round seven in Indiana.
Indiana native, Phoenix Racing Honda’s Michael Witkowski, would have a good race as he battled his way to fifth in class and then up to third with just three laps to go in the race. Witkowski would round out the top three XC1 Open Pro class finishers, while finishing sixth overall on the day.
Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Josh Strang has continued to run within the top five in the XC1 class, and in Indiana he would come through to finish fourth in class and seventh overall on the day. Flatrock Motorclub GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jordan Ashburn found himself running third on the opening lap, but he would ultimately come through to take fifth in the XC1 class and eighth overall.
Two top contenders, Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Craig Delong and
AmPro Yamaha’s Kailub Russell did not get good jumps off the line and would struggle from those starts for the majority of the race. Delong would come through to cross the line sixth in the class and ninth overall, while K. Russell came through to round out the top 10 overall finishers and take seventh in the XC1 class.
In the XC3 125 Pro-Am class it was Bonecutter Off-Road/GASGAS-backed rider,
Jonathan Johnson, leading the way from start to finish through the dry Indiana trails. Marionville Powersports/Hinson/Fly Racing’s James Jenkins would have a consistent race as he came through second in the class, while Jayson Crawford would have to work his way up from a fifth place start to round out the top three finishers in the XC3 class.
The AMSOIL Hoosier Top Amateur honors would go to Joseph Cunningham who came through to finish 13th overall on the day as he took home the 250 A class win. Gavin
Simon would finish 14th overall and take second in the 250 A class, earning himself the second spot on the Top Amateur podium. Third on the Top Amateur podium would go to Van Adams of the Open A class as he took the win and finished 19th overall.
As the morning race got underway it was Phoenix Racing Honda’s Tayla Jones
grabbing the $100 Landers KTM WXC Holeshot Award. It didn’t take long for Rocky
Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green’s Rachael Archer to make her way into the lead position as they came through timing and scoring on the opening lap. Archer would continue to push the pace, leading the way and earning her fourth win of the season.
Hoosier - WXC RaceMay 16, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|02:02:16.918
|New Zealand
|Kawasaki
|2
|Korie Steede
|02:02:56.949
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|3
|Danielle Mcdonald
|02:04:30.260
|Parkes
|Yamaha
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|02:06:09.795
|Barons, AB
|GasGas
|5
|Addison Harris
|02:13:27.038
|Smithfield, RI
|KTM
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|184
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|166
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|130
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|119
|5
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|94
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Korie Steede would battle back at the
front to finish second on the day, while AmPro Yamaha’s Danielle Mcdonald came back from a first lap crash to finish third in the WXC class. Unfortunately for Jones, while out on the second lap she would suffer a crash that would take her out of the rest of the race.
In the Youth Bike race on Sunday morning, it was Ace Tokar coming from the second row, to take the overall win and YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class win in Indiana. Kamden Krause would earn second overall and take the YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win. Nash Peerson rounded out the top three youth bike overall finishers of the day, while finishing second in the YXC1 class. Lucas Skelton would come through to finish third YXC1, while Hunter Hawkinberry and
Bentley Saxon rounded out the top three YXC2 class finishers.
Hunter Carey would finish fourth overall on the day and take home the 85 Big Wheel (14-15) class win. Other class winners from the AMSOIL Hoosier include Gavin Abboud in the 85 Big Wheel (11-13) class, Tucker Aldrich in the 85 (12-13) class, Ryder White in the 85 (11) class, Tripp Lewis in the 85 (7-10) class, Todd Toland in the 65 (10-11) class, Krue Russell in the 65 (9) class, Cash Knecht in the 65 (7-8) class, Sahara Robinson in the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class, Vaida Lavergne in the Girls 85 (7-13) class, Aubrey Tsakanikas in the Girls 65 (7-11) class and Camden Phillips in the Trail Rider class.
On Saturday in the Micro Bike race a host of good battles between the top three racers from start to finish. Kane Morrison would battle back to earn the overall and MXC1 class win, followed by Daxton Mullins and Krue Russell taking second and third overall and in the class. Ryder Baricska raced his way to earn the MXC2 (6-8). Class win, while Kash Brummage and Kingston Maynard took second and third in MXC2. Carson Zink earned the 50 Sr. 1 (7) class win, Kolt Morrison earned the 50 Sr. 2 (6) class win, Jacobi Duvall would earn the 50 Jr. 1 (6-7) class win and Kane Gasper would take the 50 Jr. 2 (4-5) class win. In the Micro-E1 (7-8) class it was Addison Richmond, Anberlin Cadieux earned the Micro-E2 (4-6) class win, and Judson Chambers took the Micro (4-6) Shaft Drive class win. Jamison Dodson would earn the Trail Rider class win.