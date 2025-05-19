After starting outside of the top five, AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper continued charging towards the front of the pack, with just three laps remaining Draper had worked his way up to second in the XC1 class. Draper would be unable to catch Kelley or Davis to battle for the lead position. Draper would cross the line second in class and fifth overall at round seven in Indiana.

Indiana native, Phoenix Racing Honda’s Michael Witkowski, would have a good race as he battled his way to fifth in class and then up to third with just three laps to go in the race. Witkowski would round out the top three XC1 Open Pro class finishers, while finishing sixth overall on the day.

Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Josh Strang has continued to run within the top five in the XC1 class, and in Indiana he would come through to finish fourth in class and seventh overall on the day. Flatrock Motorclub GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jordan Ashburn found himself running third on the opening lap, but he would ultimately come through to take fifth in the XC1 class and eighth overall.

Two top contenders, Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Craig Delong and

AmPro Yamaha’s Kailub Russell did not get good jumps off the line and would struggle from those starts for the majority of the race. Delong would come through to cross the line sixth in the class and ninth overall, while K. Russell came through to round out the top 10 overall finishers and take seventh in the XC1 class.

In the XC3 125 Pro-Am class it was Bonecutter Off-Road/GASGAS-backed rider,

Jonathan Johnson, leading the way from start to finish through the dry Indiana trails. Marionville Powersports/Hinson/Fly Racing’s James Jenkins would have a consistent race as he came through second in the class, while Jayson Crawford would have to work his way up from a fifth place start to round out the top three finishers in the XC3 class.

The AMSOIL Hoosier Top Amateur honors would go to Joseph Cunningham who came through to finish 13th overall on the day as he took home the 250 A class win. Gavin

Simon would finish 14th overall and take second in the 250 A class, earning himself the second spot on the Top Amateur podium. Third on the Top Amateur podium would go to Van Adams of the Open A class as he took the win and finished 19th overall.

As the morning race got underway it was Phoenix Racing Honda’s Tayla Jones

grabbing the $100 Landers KTM WXC Holeshot Award. It didn’t take long for Rocky

Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green’s Rachael Archer to make her way into the lead position as they came through timing and scoring on the opening lap. Archer would continue to push the pace, leading the way and earning her fourth win of the season.