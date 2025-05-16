Jason Weigandt walks and talks at the ClubMX facility in South Carolina as Jorge Prado puts his new Monster Energy Kawasaki KX450 through its paces in the sand. Also watch and hear from Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX racers Alex Fedortsov, Max Vohland, and Coty Schock, and check out sprint races including the team riders as well as Gavin Towers, Freddie Noren, and Phil Nicoletti. Brought to you by RaceTech.com Gold Valves. You need them in the sand!