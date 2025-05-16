Results Archive
GNCC
Powerline Park
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
Supercross
Denver
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Supercross
Salt Lake City
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
GNCC
Hoosier
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 24
MXGP of
France
Sun May 25
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Fri May 30
Weege Show: Jorge Prado Hammering Sand at ClubMX

May 16, 2025, 10:40am

Jason Weigandt walks and talks at the ClubMX facility in South Carolina as Jorge Prado puts his new Monster Energy Kawasaki KX450 through its paces in the sand. Also watch and hear from Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX racers Alex Fedortsov, Max Vohland, and Coty Schock, and check out sprint races including the team riders as well as Gavin Towers, Freddie Noren, and Phil Nicoletti. Brought to you by RaceTech.com Gold Valves. You need them in the sand! 

