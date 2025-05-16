Moose Offroad Introduced New Tire Inflator Gauge

The following press release is from Moose Offroad:

Moose Offroad would like to introduce our new Tire Inflator Gauge. It features a clear and easy to read digital backlit display enabling usage day or night with 4 selectable pressure units. It includes a quick-connect coupler, and interchangeable chucks designed for convenience and ease of use. It is designed to accurately measure and inflate tires up to 200 psi and has a build in bleed valve to nail your tire pressures. MSRP is listed at $37.95. Head on over to your nearest dealer or www.moose-offroad.com to check these out.