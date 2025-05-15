Filthy Phil Nicoletti is deep in training for the Canadian Nationals right now, so much so that he almost didn't have time to answer your weekly questions. That changed, however, when we threatened to clip his paycheck, and all of a sudden we miraculously had thoughtful responses to your pressing inquiries. Read on, as Nicoletti protects his income by weighing in on the action from Salt Lake City, racing in Canada, and tariffs.
If you want to get your burning questions answered by a man with curly hair, send your questions to phil@racerxonline.com. Do it.
Phil,
I’m really interested to get your take on how the 250 race went in Salt Lake City. People are upset that Julien Beaumer took a shot at Seth Hammaker, and others are upset about RJ Hampshire completely yard sailing himself, Hammaker, and both of their championships in that one single corner. I don’t care about hurt feelings or anything like that, but I want to know, from a rider’s perspective, was there some sort of breach of etiquette from Beaumer when he affected the outcome of that race? Did he even make a difference with his move? And with Hampshire, well, I have to say I’d do the same thing if it was for a championship. I’d probably sweep my own grandmother for far less, sadly. But was it too early for that level of aggression?
-Bob
Bob,
I’m right there with you. Who wouldn’t punt their own grandmother to heaven for $500-$600k?! I’m not even kidding either! If you’re one of those people that are like, 'Nahhh I wouldn’t do that blah blah blah,' YOU’RE LYING. I said it on the PulpMX Show also. If I was RJ, I would’ve punted Vialle back to France, and Hammaker back to Hershey Park in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. I think if I was Hammaker I would have given Vialle a little extra sauce when passing him also. I’m a bit bummed with the JuJu situation. I like JuJu, but that wasn’t his fight. I know he is fighting for positions and what not, but I’m sure that call came down from the top. There is no doubt that JuJu hurt Hammaker's flow and forward progress. No doubt! But JuJu did exactly what needed to be done. If JuJu didn’t stuff Seth, that wouldn’t have put RJ in the position to be that close to him a few laps later. What JuJu did ultimately changed the whole outcome of the race and gave us a helluva finale. As a spectator, that was everything we wanted times ten! In my eyes, RJ could have waited, but it wouldn’t have changed the outcome of the championship. He needed to ice Vialle, and then ice Hammaker, which would have been a really hard task. He tried. But I applaud all the 250 guys for making it a great main event to watch.
-Phil
Phil,
The Canadian Nationals are set to commence on June 1st at Wild Rose MX in Calgary, Alberta. Last year Jess Pettis and Josiah Natzke really ran away from the field. We know Dylan Wright is fast, too. My question is, what are your expectations, eh? Also, any US National appearances on your schedule ? I think you can win this Canadian Championship!
Big fan from Boston,
-Jim
Jim,
I’m looking forward to going up to Canada to race. For me being able to do a series that is only eight races over two months time is nice. After watching and sitting out supercross, I didn’t have any sort of FOMO. For me that was key, because I didn’t want to have any sort of regret. I know that my time in SX, and the risk that comes with it, was long gone. But I still feel pretty damn fast and somewhat fit. I wanted a new challenge, and a different manufacturer. I said I was still going to race, I just didn’t want the 23 races anymore. My body and mind can still handle eight! I get my fall and winter seasons off, and I get to do the fun races for with my old vet racing buddies.
But as far as my competition up there, Dylan Wright and Jess Pettis are great athletes. I personally really like both of them as people. I said it before, I don’t think people realize how fast those two are, especially in Canada. I’m hoping to be close to them. Whether that happens or not, who knows, haha. But I’m going to try. I just hope they respect their elders and pass me with care, or else there will be some issues...haha.
-Phil
Penny Pinching Phil,
You have a reputation for being a cheap son of an onion so I’m curious if you’ve looked into the tariff situation for your Canadian summer. Are you going to be under extra tax when you race up there? Are you obligated to collect a surcharge for every picture and jersey you autograph while in Canada? Or are you under-the-table’ing your talent in the Great White North?
-Teamster Tim
Tim,
I don’t under-the-table anything when I go race in another country! It’s good for me to go to Canada. I save 30 cents on every dollar spent! I’m not buying or importing any goods. Well wait a minute, am I the goods? So I should smack some tariffs of my own! My price just went up. I’m kidding, relax Ryan Gauld!
-Phil