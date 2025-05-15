Filthy Phil Nicoletti is deep in training for the Canadian Nationals right now, so much so that he almost didn't have time to answer your weekly questions. That changed, however, when we threatened to clip his paycheck, and all of a sudden we miraculously had thoughtful responses to your pressing inquiries. Read on, as Nicoletti protects his income by weighing in on the action from Salt Lake City, racing in Canada, and tariffs.

If you want to get your burning questions answered by a man with curly hair, send your questions to phil@racerxonline.com. Do it.

Phil,

I’m really interested to get your take on how the 250 race went in Salt Lake City. People are upset that Julien Beaumer took a shot at Seth Hammaker, and others are upset about RJ Hampshire completely yard sailing himself, Hammaker, and both of their championships in that one single corner. I don’t care about hurt feelings or anything like that, but I want to know, from a rider’s perspective, was there some sort of breach of etiquette from Beaumer when he affected the outcome of that race? Did he even make a difference with his move? And with Hampshire, well, I have to say I’d do the same thing if it was for a championship. I’d probably sweep my own grandmother for far less, sadly. But was it too early for that level of aggression?

-Bob

Bob,

I’m right there with you. Who wouldn’t punt their own grandmother to heaven for $500-$600k?! I’m not even kidding either! If you’re one of those people that are like, 'Nahhh I wouldn’t do that blah blah blah,' YOU’RE LYING. I said it on the PulpMX Show also. If I was RJ, I would’ve punted Vialle back to France, and Hammaker back to Hershey Park in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. I think if I was Hammaker I would have given Vialle a little extra sauce when passing him also. I’m a bit bummed with the JuJu situation. I like JuJu, but that wasn’t his fight. I know he is fighting for positions and what not, but I’m sure that call came down from the top. There is no doubt that JuJu hurt Hammaker's flow and forward progress. No doubt! But JuJu did exactly what needed to be done. If JuJu didn’t stuff Seth, that wouldn’t have put RJ in the position to be that close to him a few laps later. What JuJu did ultimately changed the whole outcome of the race and gave us a helluva finale. As a spectator, that was everything we wanted times ten! In my eyes, RJ could have waited, but it wouldn’t have changed the outcome of the championship. He needed to ice Vialle, and then ice Hammaker, which would have been a really hard task. He tried. But I applaud all the 250 guys for making it a great main event to watch.

-Phil