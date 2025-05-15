ClubMX: Coty Schock to Race YZ450F This Summer in Pro Motocross

It is a bit of a risk since he will forego all the SMX points he has accumulated for the series three-race finale thus far and start fresh with 450 points. Coty has a history of gambling on himself, and it always seems to pay off – and this will be no exception. Part of the reason is he has experience in the class as he raced it fulltime in 2021 before moving to the 250. Since that time, and with some testing, he has a unique style and skill on the bike that will render him competitive at every stop on the circuit. Keep in mind that he will return to the 250 for the 2026 Supercross campaign to once again compete for a title.

Team owner Brandon Haas: “Coty is the consummate team player. We build bikes based on rider input and after watching him ride the 450 it was obvious that we had something there. The power to weight ratio will play to his advantage along with his mature riding style and race craft. This was not really on my radar but when he said he wanted to do it, the team went to work building him something special. Now, we are all looking forward to what he can do.”

The residual benefits are along the lines of supporting the sponsors and partners by having more exposure in the premier class. The team goal of “Start up front” will make for some exciting races this season as the expectations are that he will do that easily. Perhaps a bold prediction for some, but the team has started up front on a regular basis for the last few years.

Coty Schock added: “I really wanted to get back on the 450 at some point and this feels like the right time. I know the risks with the points and all that, but I am confident I can get the job done to reap the rewards later in the year. Big thanks to the team for their support. I have been on other teams in my career, but these guys are “all in” once the decision was made. Now it is on me to get the job done and I look forward to the challenge. I would be remiss if I didn’t thank Yamaha for their support as well. They jumped in to support the program as soon as we made the decision”.

The first race at Pala will take place on Saturday, May 24, 2025, and it will be broadcast on PeacockTV. Coming off the largest viewership growth in the first half of the season, motocross will certainly bring in a new audience as well. Look for the #37 to make the race more exciting!

