ClubMX: Coty Schock to Race YZ450F This Summer in Pro Motocross
The following press release is from ClubMX:
Coty Schock moves to the 450 outdoors
The decision will make the premier class more exciting!
CHESTERFIELD, SC: Like the star player that wants to have control in the closing minutes of the big game, Coty Schock has once again stepped up for the team and has made the decision to race the Yamaha 450 in the outdoor campaign. After another successful Supercross run, the decision may not be as easy as you think, simply due to the time constraints to test before the first race in Pala. That did not deter him one bit as he dove in to start the process of getting the bike set up. The Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX/Yamaha team has a rich history in the premier class as recently as last year when Phil Nicoletti piloted the team bike to a series of holeshots and top finishes against the best riders in the world. The rest of the team is excited as well and have all rallied around the decision. It is a great deal of extra work for all of them, but supporting Coty has become a priority starting with engine and suspension testing. Over the last few weeks, much of the testing has been taking place and some positive strides have been made already. The next ten days will close the gaps to any remaining adjustments that need to be made.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|221
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|189
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|171
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|163
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|145
|6
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|139
It is a bit of a risk since he will forego all the SMX points he has accumulated for the series three-race finale thus far and start fresh with 450 points. Coty has a history of gambling on himself, and it always seems to pay off – and this will be no exception. Part of the reason is he has experience in the class as he raced it fulltime in 2021 before moving to the 250. Since that time, and with some testing, he has a unique style and skill on the bike that will render him competitive at every stop on the circuit. Keep in mind that he will return to the 250 for the 2026 Supercross campaign to once again compete for a title.
Team owner Brandon Haas: “Coty is the consummate team player. We build bikes based on rider input and after watching him ride the 450 it was obvious that we had something there. The power to weight ratio will play to his advantage along with his mature riding style and race craft. This was not really on my radar but when he said he wanted to do it, the team went to work building him something special. Now, we are all looking forward to what he can do.”
The residual benefits are along the lines of supporting the sponsors and partners by having more exposure in the premier class. The team goal of “Start up front” will make for some exciting races this season as the expectations are that he will do that easily. Perhaps a bold prediction for some, but the team has started up front on a regular basis for the last few years.
Coty Schock added: “I really wanted to get back on the 450 at some point and this feels like the right time. I know the risks with the points and all that, but I am confident I can get the job done to reap the rewards later in the year. Big thanks to the team for their support. I have been on other teams in my career, but these guys are “all in” once the decision was made. Now it is on me to get the job done and I look forward to the challenge. I would be remiss if I didn’t thank Yamaha for their support as well. They jumped in to support the program as soon as we made the decision”.
The first race at Pala will take place on Saturday, May 24, 2025, and it will be broadcast on PeacockTV. Coming off the largest viewership growth in the first half of the season, motocross will certainly bring in a new audience as well. Look for the #37 to make the race more exciting!
Follow Coty on Instagram: @cotyschock_ and ClubMX: @clubmx , @clubmxproracing