Powerline Park
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Tom Vialle
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Hoosier
Fri May 16
Fox Raceway
Sat May 24
France
Sun May 25
Exhaust Podcast: Jorge Prado Gets Ready for Pro Motocross

May 15, 2025, 2:00pm

Jorge Prado has found ClubMX in South Carolina a great place to learn more about his new Monster Energy Kawasaki KX450. Jason Weigandt chatted with Prado after his second day riding Club's "OG sand track."

Prado, the four-time World Motocross Champion, missed most of Monster Energy AMA Supercross due to shoulder surgery, and will have about four weeks of riding to be ready for round one of Pro Motocross at Fox Raceway. Is that enough? Is he confident? Let's find out.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura, Insta360 Cameras, OnTrack School and Racer X Brand.

