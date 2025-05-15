Jorge Prado has found ClubMX in South Carolina a great place to learn more about his new Monster Energy Kawasaki KX450. Jason Weigandt chatted with Prado after his second day riding Club's "OG sand track."

Prado, the four-time World Motocross Champion, missed most of Monster Energy AMA Supercross due to shoulder surgery, and will have about four weeks of riding to be ready for round one of Pro Motocross at Fox Raceway. Is that enough? Is he confident? Let's find out.

