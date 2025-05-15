“Yeah, 100 percent I put everything into it, man,” said Webb this week, taking a break in testing and training for the rapidly approaching 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship opening round set for Fox Raceway in Pala, California, on May 24. “Last year was a great year, but I think it only gave me a lot of fuel for the fire. After getting second last year, I was able to come into this year and really try and go after it, right? I felt like the team and I were in a great spot with the motorcycle, and physically I was getting stronger. I was also stronger mentally with more experience. Yeah, like you said, we went all in. We had a great off-season. In early December, I ended up having an injury that kind of pushed us back a few weeks, but I was able to make it on the gate at Anaheim 1. Yeah, it was just full steam ahead from there. I feel like as a team, we had the same goal all year, and that was to put ourselves in a position to win the championship. We did that from the very beginning. I was able to get on the podium right away and win early in the season and really carry that momentum. Yeah, once we got the ball rolling, it was really rolling.”

Having won the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in both 2019 and 2021, for Webb, the most recent title triumph is the most special to the native of Newport, North Carolina.

“For me, I definitely think it is the best one yet. I think that mainly just because of the gap between the championships. It has been four years and a lot of ups and downs since the last one. For me, that 2019 title was amazing, but once I won that one, it was kind of like we went on a roll a little bit. I ended up second the next year in 2020 and then won in 2021. I think it was almost something that was expected and it was coming at me really well. I was clicking off a lot of race wins. I was in a great spot. After that championship in 2021, I had a terrible year. In 2023 and 2024, I really came close.

"I think this 2025 championship is the most deserved, as far as the effort I put in and just the emphasis on everything. We were able to give Yamaha the championship that they deserve and the championship that Star Racing and Monster Energy deserve. The first time around in my career with Yamaha, from 2013 through 2018, it didn’t go very well, right? So, to be able to just kind of return the favor to them is great. They took a second chance on me, and I was really able to perform this year. It was special. To do it at age 29, I think I just saw I’m the oldest rider to ever win it now. It’s super special, and like I said on the podium, I wanted to be a champion again, but you truly don’t know if you’ll ever be able to get there again. To be able to get it done this year was a huge relief. And now as a father and stuff like that, you can’t even put it into words how incredible I feel.”