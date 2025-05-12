With the Monster Energy AMA 450 Supercross Championship hanging in the balance between Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb, how would the riders around them play it? Webb needed to finish fifth or better to lock up the title if Sexton won the race. Aaron Plessinger sure seemed to not want to be a factor in any of that, as the Red Bull KTM man—teammate of Sexton, friends (and a former teammate) of Webb—went from holeshot back to sixth place in the 450 main, finishing 47 seconds off of the lead.

In this week's post-race press release from KTM, Plessinger didn't deny the situation!

Said Plessinger: