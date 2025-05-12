Results Archive
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Plessinger: "I saw that I was around both Coop and Chase, and panicked a bit"

May 12, 2025, 1:30pm
Plessinger:

With the Monster Energy AMA 450 Supercross Championship hanging in the balance between Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb, how would the riders around them play it? Webb needed to finish fifth or better to lock up the title if Sexton won the race. Aaron Plessinger sure seemed to not want to be a factor in any of that, as the Red Bull KTM man—teammate of Sexton, friends (and a former teammate) of Webb—went from holeshot back to sixth place in the 450 main, finishing 47 seconds off of the lead. 

In this week's post-race press release from KTM, Plessinger didn't deny the situation!

Said Plessinger:

 "Salt Lake City was a pretty good race. I struggled to find a setting that worked for me in qualifying, but by the time we got to the Heat Race, it was working awesome! I got a holeshot there and won the thing, which was good. Holeshotted again in the Main, but I saw that I was around both Coop and Chase, and panicked a bit – I doubled the whole way down a rhythm lane and lost a lot of positions, then struggled to recover from there. That was my night in Salt Lake, but it's time to regroup and head outdoors. We'll be going for it!"

It's also worth noting that Justin Cooper and Malcolm Stewart were battling for third in the championship. Plessinger didn't have that kind of motivation. Also Joey Savatgy rode very well on his Quad Lock Honda to finish fifth.

As for Plessinger, he was proud to have completed the full 17-race season for the first time since 2020.

Supercross

Salt Lake City - 450SX Main Event

May 10, 2025
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:36.924 46.710 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 21:46.513 9.589 47.333 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
3 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:51.204 4.692 47.224 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:57.222 6.018 47.053 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy 22:01.794 4.573 47.846 Thomasville, GA United States Honda CRF450R
6 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 22:02.660 0.866 47.913 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
7 Dean Wilson Dean Wilson 22:07.088 4.428 47.971 Scotland, United Kingdom United Kingdom Honda CRF450R Works Edition
8 Justin Hill Justin Hill 22:12.674 5.587 47.824 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
9 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath 22:19.801 7.127 47.280 Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
10 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis 22:22.078 2.278 48.277 Avignon, France France Honda CRF450R Works Edition
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 365
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 363
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 281
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 277
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 271
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 255
7Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 194
8Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 194
9Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States 192
10Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 185
