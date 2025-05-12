Results Archive
Fly Racing Congratulates Cooper Webb on Third 450 Supercross Championship

May 12, 2025, 11:50am
Fly Racing Congratulates Cooper Webb on Third 450 Supercross Championship

The following is a press release from Fly Racing.

For the third time in Cooper Webb’s illustrious career, he is the Monster Energy Supercross Champion! His debut year with FLY Racing was testament to his relentless tenacity, winning five races along the way. Maybe more impressive, he landed on the podium 13 times! His racecraft and mental fortitude will be remembered for years to come with 2025 just another chapter in the book of Webb.

Cooper Webb embodies the spirit of what FLY Racing stands for. His fearless pursuit of success on the track and his relentless dedication to his family off it define him as a racer and as a man. We could not possibly be more proud of the #2 and can’t wait to see it change to a #1!” said
Anthony Armsby, VP of Marketing and E-Comm for WPS.

FLY Racing presents the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross Champion, Cooper Webb!

