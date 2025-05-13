After racing just two races in 2024, and just six supercross races in the last two years, Michael Mosiman now has another complete season under his belt. It went pretty well too—the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider was on the podium in Arlington, avoided injury, and finished strong with a fifth place in the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown in Salt Lake City. We caught up with him afterward to get his perspective on all of it.

Racer X: Michael Mosiman, let’s start this with you taking us through it.

Michael Mosiman: Through the day? The year? [Laughs]

I was thinking just the night show, but you wanna do the year? How much time you got? Let’s do the year, go ahead.

Man, it’s been a crazy up-and-down year. I nearly died last year. The doctor told me I was three millimeters away from getting coloring books every year for Christmas for the rest of my life. Pretty colorful words. So, to come back from that low place, and to build back slowly and have this team support me through it and get a whole year healthy under my belt, [is amazing]. Then with two rounds to go we really found some stuff with the bike and breathed new life into me. It really pulled me back into riding how I know I can and how I always have. That’s been a breath of fresh air and a boost of confidence.

Now there’s a whole new set of lessons to work on. I’ve been so cautious all year, and last week it was like, ‘Oh, I’m getting fatigued, I better play it safe and bring it home.’ I started bringing it home way too soon. Well, everyone is fatigued out there a little bit, that doesn’t mean you need to back it down by any means. Tonight, I was able to keep charging even though I was a little tired, and I kept pushing. I think I came from like 11th or 12th on the first lap to fifth. It was awesome. I felt good, and I’m looking forward to outdoors and SMX to continue building.