A Good Year

May 13, 2025, 9:25am

After racing just two races in 2024, and just six supercross races in the last two years, Michael Mosiman now has another complete season under his belt. It went pretty well too—the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider was on the podium in Arlington, avoided injury, and finished strong with a fifth place in the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown in Salt Lake City. We caught up with him afterward to get his perspective on all of it.

Racer X: Michael Mosiman, let’s start this with you taking us through it.
Michael Mosiman: Through the day? The year? [Laughs]

I was thinking just the night show, but you wanna do the year? How much time you got? Let’s do the year, go ahead.
Man, it’s been a crazy up-and-down year. I nearly died last year. The doctor told me I was three millimeters away from getting coloring books every year for Christmas for the rest of my life. Pretty colorful words. So, to come back from that low place, and to build back slowly and have this team support me through it and get a whole year healthy under my belt, [is amazing]. Then with two rounds to go we really found some stuff with the bike and breathed new life into me. It really pulled me back into riding how I know I can and how I always have. That’s been a breath of fresh air and a boost of confidence.

Now there’s a whole new set of lessons to work on. I’ve been so cautious all year, and last week it was like, ‘Oh, I’m getting fatigued, I better play it safe and bring it home.’ I started bringing it home way too soon. Well, everyone is fatigued out there a little bit, that doesn’t mean you need to back it down by any means. Tonight, I was able to keep charging even though I was a little tired, and I kept pushing. I think I came from like 11th or 12th on the first lap to fifth. It was awesome. I felt good, and I’m looking forward to outdoors and SMX to continue building.

"I nearly died last year. The doctor told me I was three millimeters away from getting coloring books every year for Christmas for the rest of my life." -Michael Mosiman Align Media

So, you’re definitely doing outdoors? I’d heard you weren’t, which was news to me.
That’s crazy, I haven’t heard anything otherwise. Yeah, I’m racing outdoors and I’m looking forward to it.

Talk about the track a little. When I first got here it was hot, and I thought it was going to be slick just like last week in Denver.
Yeah, it was hard and slick for sure. The whoops still had grip though, they didn’t ice over. They were worse in qualifying. The turns didn’t have a lot of ruts, the second corner after the start had some ruts because it was in the shade all day, but other than that it was Salt Lake, it was what you expect. We actually had a replica track at The Farm, so we’ve been riding it for a while.

You said you found some things with the bike. Were those things supercross specific, or will they translate to motocross too?
I think it’s something that will work for motocross too.

What did you find? Can you say?
I can’t say, but its suspension related. I’m told its top secret. I’m really glad the team didn’t give up on me in supercross. I really wanted to finish out strong, and they were willing to test with me to make that happen.

"I’m really glad the team didn’t give up on me in supercross. I really wanted to finish out strong, and they were willing to test with me to make that happen." -Michael Mosiman Align Media
