Live Written Updates and Results From Salt Lake City Supercross

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight's program, you'll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info.

Morning Report

Let’s just get right down to the biggest storyline of the day—the undecided championships. In the 450SX Class Cooper Webb, who holds a nine-point lead over Chase Sexton, is looking great to secure his third Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX championship. All he has to do is finish fifth or better and the title is his, no matter what Sexton does. Barring disaster, that shouldn’t be an issue for Webb.