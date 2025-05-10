Results Archive
Live Written Updates and Results From Salt Lake City Supercross

May 10, 2025, 11:40am

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.

 Morning Report

Let’s just get right down to the biggest storyline of the day—the undecided championships. In the 450SX Class Cooper Webb, who holds a nine-point lead over Chase Sexton, is looking great to secure his third Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX championship. All he has to do is finish fifth or better and the title is his, no matter what Sexton does. Barring disaster, that shouldn’t be an issue for Webb.

One of these two will win a 450SX Championship tonight.
One of these two will win a 450SX Championship tonight. Align Media

Things are much, much tighter in the 250SX East Division, where Tom Vialle leads Seth Hammaker by a single point, with RJ Hampshire sitting three points back of Vialle in third. The way the tiebreakers play out, we’re looking at a winner-take-all situation in this class. To make matters even more exciting, tonight is an East/West Showdown, so we’ll have all the talent from the 250SX West Division in play while the East Division is battling for a championship. What more could you want? And if you’re wondering about the 250SX West Division, that championship was decided last week when Haiden Deegan wrapped it up in Denver. For a closer look at how the different championship scenarios might play out, go here.

Winner take all in the 250SX East Division.
Winner take all in the 250SX East Division. Align Media

The track itself looks great, as far as design goes. If you had to pick one word to describe it, it’d have to be, rhythms. There are three super long rhythm lanes. Two of them run the entire length of the stadium, while the third takes up about 90 percent of the stadium length. The whoops looked pretty big on track walk, and even the finish line jump is a booter! The track was pretty muddy on track walk, but that won’t last. The forecast is calling for the temperature to reach 85 degrees and it already feels like it’s getting close to that. The sun is going to bake the track all day, so expect things to get hard and slippery.

That big berm after the whoops is bigger and much steeper than it looks in this picture!
That big berm after the whoops is bigger and much steeper than it looks in this picture! Hansel

It won’t be long before qualifying is underway here in SLC, so check back soon for a report on who’s setting the bar in Rice-Eccles Stadium.

