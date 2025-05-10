Championship Math – 450SX

With Cooper Webb holding a nine-point lead over Chase Sexton, things are looking pretty good for the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider to wrap up his third 450SX championship. Sexton has six wins to Webb’s five, so Webb can’t count on a tiebreaker, he’ll need to end the season with more points. If Sexton wins, Webb needs to finish fifth or better. If Sexton takes second, Webb will need to finish eighth or better. If Sexton finishes third, a tenth or better gets it done for Webb. Fifth or better hasn’t been a problem for Webb this season, so unless disaster strikes, look for Webb to clinch in Salt Lake City. -Hansel

Championship Math – 250SX East Division

It’s not often we see a three-way, winner-take-all situation, but that’s exactly what we’re looking at in the 250SX class with Tom Vialle, Seth Hammaker, and RJ Hampshire. If Hampshire finishes first and Vialle takes second, they’ll be tied but Hampshire would have two wins, which is one more than Vialle, so Hampshire would get the title. If none of them win the race, Vialle has to finish ahead of Hammaker and not give up more than two points to Hampshire to win the title because he loses the tiebreaker in any tie scenario. For Hampshire, He'd need to gain three points on both Vialle and Hammaker. Hampshire wins a tie with Vialle, but not with Hammaker. So, for example, if Hampshire finishes second, he’d need both riders to finish fourth or worse. If he gets third, he’d need both riders to finish fifth or worse. For Hammaker, he’ll edge Vialle by finishing ahead of him, and he’d have to prevent Hampshire from gaining three points on him. So, if Hammaker beats Vialle and is on the podium, and Hampshire doesn’t win, the title is Hammaker’s. -Hansel

250SX East/West Showdown

If the stakes in the 250SX east division championship weren’t high enough, this weekend is an East/West Showdown, which means both divisions will be competing in the same 250SX main event. For Vialle, Hammaker, and Hampshire, the only three 250SX riders left in title contention, this has the potential to really complicate the points. There’s a very strong chance one of those three wins (which guarantees a title) if they’re racing within their own division, but when you throw in guys like Haiden Deegan, Cole Davies, Julien Beaumer, Jordon Smith, and more, win probability gets significantly diluted. Whatever happens, this race is going to be wild! -Hansel