Results Archive
Supercross
Pittsburgh
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
Full Results
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Chance Hymas
Full Entry List
Live Now
MXGP of
Spain
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 24
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 25
News
Full Schedule
10 Storylines to Follow in Salt Lake City

10 Storylines to Follow in Salt Lake City

May 10, 2025, 9:00am

Championship Math – 450SX

With Cooper Webb holding a nine-point lead over Chase Sexton, things are looking pretty good for the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider to wrap up his third 450SX championship. Sexton has six wins to Webb’s five, so Webb can’t count on a tiebreaker, he’ll need to end the season with more points. If Sexton wins, Webb needs to finish fifth or better. If Sexton takes second, Webb will need to finish eighth or better. If Sexton finishes third, a tenth or better gets it done for Webb. Fifth or better hasn’t been a problem for Webb this season, so unless disaster strikes, look for Webb to clinch in Salt Lake City. -Hansel

Championship Math – 250SX East Division

It’s not often we see a three-way, winner-take-all situation, but that’s exactly what we’re looking at in the 250SX class with Tom Vialle, Seth Hammaker, and RJ Hampshire. If Hampshire finishes first and Vialle takes second, they’ll be tied but Hampshire would have two wins, which is one more than Vialle, so Hampshire would get the title. If none of them win the race, Vialle has to finish ahead of Hammaker and not give up more than two points to Hampshire to win the title because he loses the tiebreaker in any tie scenario. For Hampshire, He'd need to gain three points on both Vialle and Hammaker. Hampshire wins a tie with Vialle, but not with Hammaker. So, for example, if Hampshire finishes second, he’d need both riders to finish fourth or worse. If he gets third, he’d need both riders to finish fifth or worse. For Hammaker, he’ll edge Vialle by finishing ahead of him, and he’d have to prevent Hampshire from gaining three points on him. So, if Hammaker beats Vialle and is on the podium, and Hampshire doesn’t win, the title is Hammaker’s. -Hansel

250SX East/West Showdown

If the stakes in the 250SX east division championship weren’t high enough, this weekend is an East/West Showdown, which means both divisions will be competing in the same 250SX main event. For Vialle, Hammaker, and Hampshire, the only three 250SX riders left in title contention, this has the potential to really complicate the points. There’s a very strong chance one of those three wins (which guarantees a title) if they’re racing within their own division, but when you throw in guys like Haiden Deegan, Cole Davies, Julien Beaumer, Jordon Smith, and more, win probability gets significantly diluted. Whatever happens, this race is going to be wild! -Hansel

  • Supercross

    Salt Lake City

     Saturday, May 10
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 10 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 10 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 10 - 6:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 10 - 6:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      May 10 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      May 10 - 7:00 PM
      USA
Salt Lake City Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Deegan vs. Davies

Everyone’s got a take on Deegan’s pass on Davies last week in Denver, and whatever yours is, that’s fine, we’re not here to argue with you either way. Some people thought it was great, and some were less than pleased. Deegan even got booed after the race, which isn’t something we hear very often, and Deegan responded by telling those who doubted him to suck it. In any case, it's going to be extremely interesting to see what happens if these two find each other on the track in Salt Lake City. Davies can’t be pumped with Deegan, especially considering Deegan did the same thing to him, in the same spot, during qualifying. There’s no way Davies leaves the inside open again, and being polite doesn’t seem likely at this point. And Deegan, well, he’s just going to be Deegan. Buckle up! -Hansel

Hard Fought Fourth

Malcolm Stewart took Fourth in Denver, but he was oh-so-close to landing on the podium for second! After getting passed by Cooper Webb, Stewart came back and was battling to retake the spot. Then Justin Cooper joined the fray and one of the best three-way battles of the year unfolded. Stewart was on the losing end of it, but it could have easily gone the other way. Look for Stewart to be back on the gas in Salt Lake City. -Hansel

Three for 32

Justin Cooper has been super solid this year, and thanks in part to that, and in part to Ken Roczen bowing out with injury, Cooper has a chance to finish third overall in the standings. Right now, he’s ten points back of Roczen, and since Roczen isn’t racing in SLC, all Cooper has to do is finish 11th or better to take over third. Considering he’s only finished worse than 11th once (at round four), it seems likely Cooper will end the season third overall. -Hansel

Big Gains

Hey, you know who’s been killing it lately? Shane McElrath, that’s who! The Quadlock Honda rider has been great as of late. He got his first career 450SX podium in Foxborough with a second place and has been solidly inside the top ten in the last three races. And in Denver he took sixth! That’s fantastic for both McElrath and a satellite team like Quadlock Honda. Can they put it in the top five in SLC? -Hansel

Shane McElrath
Shane McElrath Align Media

Rough Riding

Okay, we have already mentioned the Deegan/Davies pass and the tight 250 East Division points race. While Deegan did not have to execute an aggressive pass to win the title, Vialle, Hammaker, or Hampshire just may have to! Expect to see some elbows thrown and maybe even an Osborne/Savatgy style pass on the last lap. And that’s just in the 250 class! Will Sexton play it clean or take a page out of Deegan’s playbook? It’s going to be exciting to watch! -Sarah Whitmore

One Hit Wonders

By the last round of the season, riders are getting burnt out. It has been a long grueling season. Those who are locked in as far as points are concerned, may have a tendency to just mail it in. Their mind is already on Pro Motocross. But do you know who isn’t going to mail it in? Guys without a signed contract for next year! It’s not unusual to see some riders have their best ride of the year in Salt Lake or see someone who has barely gotten on the podium all year win the East/West Showdown. Or take Justin Hill two years ago when he got his first (and only, so far) 450 podium. -Whitmore

Farewell (For Now?)

Dean Wilson, who has been talking about retiring for years, keeps coming back. He rejoined the series for 2025 in Philadelphia as a Honda HRC fill in rider. Since his return he has scored respectable 17-9-10-10 results. Will Salt Lake be the last time we see Deano? It will most likely be the last time for this team as both Hunter and Jett Lawrence plan to return for round 1 of Pro Motocross. -Whitmore

Read Now
June 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now