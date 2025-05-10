Championship Math – 450SX
With Cooper Webb holding a nine-point lead over Chase Sexton, things are looking pretty good for the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider to wrap up his third 450SX championship. Sexton has six wins to Webb’s five, so Webb can’t count on a tiebreaker, he’ll need to end the season with more points. If Sexton wins, Webb needs to finish fifth or better. If Sexton takes second, Webb will need to finish eighth or better. If Sexton finishes third, a tenth or better gets it done for Webb. Fifth or better hasn’t been a problem for Webb this season, so unless disaster strikes, look for Webb to clinch in Salt Lake City. -Hansel
Championship Math – 250SX East Division
It’s not often we see a three-way, winner-take-all situation, but that’s exactly what we’re looking at in the 250SX class with Tom Vialle, Seth Hammaker, and RJ Hampshire. If Hampshire finishes first and Vialle takes second, they’ll be tied but Hampshire would have two wins, which is one more than Vialle, so Hampshire would get the title. If none of them win the race, Vialle has to finish ahead of Hammaker and not give up more than two points to Hampshire to win the title because he loses the tiebreaker in any tie scenario. For Hampshire, He'd need to gain three points on both Vialle and Hammaker. Hampshire wins a tie with Vialle, but not with Hammaker. So, for example, if Hampshire finishes second, he’d need both riders to finish fourth or worse. If he gets third, he’d need both riders to finish fifth or worse. For Hammaker, he’ll edge Vialle by finishing ahead of him, and he’d have to prevent Hampshire from gaining three points on him. So, if Hammaker beats Vialle and is on the podium, and Hampshire doesn’t win, the title is Hammaker’s. -Hansel
250SX East/West Showdown
If the stakes in the 250SX east division championship weren’t high enough, this weekend is an East/West Showdown, which means both divisions will be competing in the same 250SX main event. For Vialle, Hammaker, and Hampshire, the only three 250SX riders left in title contention, this has the potential to really complicate the points. There’s a very strong chance one of those three wins (which guarantees a title) if they’re racing within their own division, but when you throw in guys like Haiden Deegan, Cole Davies, Julien Beaumer, Jordon Smith, and more, win probability gets significantly diluted. Whatever happens, this race is going to be wild! -Hansel
- Supercross
Salt Lake CitySaturday, May 10
Deegan vs. Davies
Everyone’s got a take on Deegan’s pass on Davies last week in Denver, and whatever yours is, that’s fine, we’re not here to argue with you either way. Some people thought it was great, and some were less than pleased. Deegan even got booed after the race, which isn’t something we hear very often, and Deegan responded by telling those who doubted him to suck it. In any case, it's going to be extremely interesting to see what happens if these two find each other on the track in Salt Lake City. Davies can’t be pumped with Deegan, especially considering Deegan did the same thing to him, in the same spot, during qualifying. There’s no way Davies leaves the inside open again, and being polite doesn’t seem likely at this point. And Deegan, well, he’s just going to be Deegan. Buckle up! -Hansel
Hard Fought Fourth
Malcolm Stewart took Fourth in Denver, but he was oh-so-close to landing on the podium for second! After getting passed by Cooper Webb, Stewart came back and was battling to retake the spot. Then Justin Cooper joined the fray and one of the best three-way battles of the year unfolded. Stewart was on the losing end of it, but it could have easily gone the other way. Look for Stewart to be back on the gas in Salt Lake City. -Hansel
Three for 32
Justin Cooper has been super solid this year, and thanks in part to that, and in part to Ken Roczen bowing out with injury, Cooper has a chance to finish third overall in the standings. Right now, he’s ten points back of Roczen, and since Roczen isn’t racing in SLC, all Cooper has to do is finish 11th or better to take over third. Considering he’s only finished worse than 11th once (at round four), it seems likely Cooper will end the season third overall. -Hansel
Big Gains
Hey, you know who’s been killing it lately? Shane McElrath, that’s who! The Quadlock Honda rider has been great as of late. He got his first career 450SX podium in Foxborough with a second place and has been solidly inside the top ten in the last three races. And in Denver he took sixth! That’s fantastic for both McElrath and a satellite team like Quadlock Honda. Can they put it in the top five in SLC? -Hansel
Rough Riding
Okay, we have already mentioned the Deegan/Davies pass and the tight 250 East Division points race. While Deegan did not have to execute an aggressive pass to win the title, Vialle, Hammaker, or Hampshire just may have to! Expect to see some elbows thrown and maybe even an Osborne/Savatgy style pass on the last lap. And that’s just in the 250 class! Will Sexton play it clean or take a page out of Deegan’s playbook? It’s going to be exciting to watch! -Sarah Whitmore
One Hit Wonders
By the last round of the season, riders are getting burnt out. It has been a long grueling season. Those who are locked in as far as points are concerned, may have a tendency to just mail it in. Their mind is already on Pro Motocross. But do you know who isn’t going to mail it in? Guys without a signed contract for next year! It’s not unusual to see some riders have their best ride of the year in Salt Lake or see someone who has barely gotten on the podium all year win the East/West Showdown. Or take Justin Hill two years ago when he got his first (and only, so far) 450 podium. -Whitmore
Farewell (For Now?)
Dean Wilson, who has been talking about retiring for years, keeps coming back. He rejoined the series for 2025 in Philadelphia as a Honda HRC fill in rider. Since his return he has scored respectable 17-9-10-10 results. Will Salt Lake be the last time we see Deano? It will most likely be the last time for this team as both Hunter and Jett Lawrence plan to return for round 1 of Pro Motocross. -Whitmore