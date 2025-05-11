Salt Lake City Delivers Outrageous Night of Championship Racing

Salt Lake City, Utah, (May 11, 2025) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Chase Sexton grabbed his seventh win of the season with a statement ride inside Rice-Eccles Stadium at the final round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Sexton elected to pull clear of the pack and dominate the race rather than employ tactics in an attempt to impact the points. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cooper Webb took over the lead on the opening lap but eventually fell back to fourth place in a points preservation ride. Webb’s finish earned him enough points to win the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and enter the short list of just seven riders who have three or more premier class Supercross titles.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's Malcolm Stewart got the crowd on its feet with a charge from a seventh-place start; Stewart reached the top three positions at the midpoint then broke through to second place in just a few laps. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Justin Cooper ran up front throughout the race and wrapped his Supercross season with his third-straight podium finish.