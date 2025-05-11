Salt Lake City Delivers Outrageous Night of Championship Racing

Salt Lake City, Utah, (May 11, 2025) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Chase Sexton grabbed his seventh win of the season with a statement ride inside Rice-Eccles Stadium at the final round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Sexton elected to pull clear of the pack and dominate the race rather than employ tactics in an attempt to impact the points. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cooper Webb took over the lead on the opening lap but eventually fell back to fourth place in a points preservation ride. Webb’s finish earned him enough points to win the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and enter the short list of just seven riders who have three or more premier class Supercross titles.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's Malcolm Stewart got the crowd on its feet with a charge from a seventh-place start; Stewart reached the top three positions at the midpoint then broke through to second place in just a few laps. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Justin Cooper ran up front throughout the race and wrapped his Supercross season with his third-straight podium finish.
First place 450SX Class
“A little bit too late, obviously. Cooper had an awesome season. You can’t take anything away from him. He’s such a good competitor. I knew tonight was going to be a long shot. Nine points [to make up], especially going up against a guy like him, it’s nearly impossible. I did the best I could, rode really well at the end of the season; obviously missed that one race win that I needed. But you know what, we rode really well, and can’t thank my team enough [and] the fans. And we’ll be back for outdoors and SMX. We’ve got two more championships to go after, so [we’ll] just try and build for next year, try and start off like this, and we’ll be in a good spot.” – Chase Sexton, when asked about his impressive speed in the final rounds of the season.
Second place 450SX Class
“It was awesome. Of course, huge shout out to Cooper Webb. Winning the championship three times, that’s awesome. That a big accomplishment. And for me, Salt Lake City, I don’t know why, the fans just hype me up. I knew I had to give it everything I had. I wanted to get back up on the box. Last weekend stung a little bit, so I’m like, ‘You know what, I’m giving it everything I’ve got. This is the last race, round 17, so we’re going to give it everything we’ve got.’ And huge shout out the Rockstar Husqvarna group, my mom and dad, and I know my brother’s watching in the [broadcast] booth… It’s been one heck of a season and I’m so proud and thankful that I’ve been able to get up here another time, and like I said, [the] fans are awesome… [when asked what he said to Cooper Webb after the race] We keep that confidential. We don’t forget where we came from and at the end of the day he’s done a phenomenal job, so I’m going to keep it there.” – Malcolm Stewart
Third place 450SX Class
“Yeah, of course they’ve got the championship battle going on and me and Malcolm are having our own little points battle [for third overall in the championship]. So, a lot going on out there. It’s been a great end to the season. Three podiums in a row, so it’s definitely special for me. I don’t take those for granted, and huge congrats to my teammate on the championship. It’s been an awesome two years with [Webb], learning the ropes from him and getting my 450 career started. I look up to him as a role model and he’s an awesome teammate, so it’s always fun to – this year was cool, I actually battled with him some, and not just be a distant guy in the pack. So, learning it, and it’s fun to battle with these guys up front. It’s tough, everyone’s riding really well. Malcolm was definitely finding his stride out there; he was riding awesome tonight, [I had] not much for him... Third in the championship is really special for me, and we’ll take it into outdoors now.” – Justin Cooper, when asked about the past two races competing while his teammate battled for a title.
Fourth place 450SX Class
“[This third championship] means everything. You don’t know how many nights I’ve woken up just wanting to get this again. And I never thought I’d be here again, so never give up on yourself. Never cut yourself short. I’m not maybe the best, but man, when you put your mind to something [then] you get it done. I’ve got to give it up to the Good Lord, my wife, my family. Man, they push me to be the best every day. And Yamaha for giving me another opportunity; I knew I wasn’t done after those two [championships]. It feels freakin’ awesome, man. I just couldn’t do it without everyone involved, the whole Star team… I wasn’t supposed to line up this January [due to injury] and I did and here we are. It means the world. This may never happen again so I’m going to enjoy the [heck] out of it. Thank you to all these fans, great team, teammates, everyone. It’s just a relief. Never give up on yourself, kids!” – Cooper Webb (with members of the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team)
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|21:36.924
|46.710
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Malcolm Stewart
|21:46.513
|9.589
|47.333
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
|3
|Justin Cooper
|21:51.204
|4.692
|47.224
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Cooper Webb
|21:57.222
|6.018
|47.053
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Joey Savatgy
|22:01.794
|4.573
|47.846
|Thomasville, GA
|Honda CRF450R
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|365
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|363
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|281
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|277
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|271
The Dave Coombs Sr. 250SX East/West Showdown became an instant classic for the battle over the Eastern Divisional 250SX Class title which had three riders separated by only three points. When the gate dropped Haiden Deegan rocketed into the lead and ran away with it.
Tom Vialle sat in second with the other Eastern Divisional contenders, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Seth Hammaker, in fourth, and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's RJ Hampshire, in 14th. Along with Western Divisional rider Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Julien Beaumer, the four riders threw down for an epic battle that saw several position changes, aggressive passes, and a take-out move that put both Hampshire and Hammaker on the ground. That crash allowed Vialle to slip past and pull the championship back when it had appeared lost. Hammaker made a charge but could not regain the time lost to Vialle. At the checkered flag Deegan cruised to his fourth win, Beaumer took second, and Vialle took third place and secured the 250SX Eastern Divisional Championship.
First place 250SX Class
“That was wild. I just heard bikes revving behind me, [I was] like, ‘Oh my God, they’re going at it!” I’d seen Seth for a second and then he was gone, and I was like, ‘Oh, no, they got into it.’ But congrats to Tom on the Championship, that’s super cool. And dude, the crowd was going wild. That was dope. Thank you to everyone, thank you to my fans for supporting me and my whole Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team, love you guys.” – Haiden Deegan
Second place 250SX Class
“It was pretty wild having the three East title contenders going at it right next to me. I don’t know what to say, that was a wild one to be in the middle of, but I’m happy with my riding. My riding all day today was good, and we’re slowly getting better. I’m happy with where we’re at and I’m ready to put this fight into outdoors.” – Julien Beaumer
Third place 250SX Class
“I had a great start. My first five or six laps were actually really good. I was feeling good, and I was like, ‘Okay, this is mine.’ And [then] I started to make a few mistakes and Seth and RJ got me. They got a little gap, and my only chance was that… if something happened [to Hammaker and Hampshire], and that’s what happened tonight. I feel like that was all year, the whole Championship has been up and down, and I could capitalize tonight, and I’m really pumped.” – Tom Vialle (with members of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team)
Fourth place 250SX Class
“It was a great season. Came up a little short, that one’s a bummer when you get that close. That was a crazy race. Got off to a decent start and just chaos from there. Got around Tom, [I] had a little more pace than him at the beginning. And then Juju [Beaumer], [I] got around him but then he kind of ran it in on me and, you know, teammate thing. Just wasn’t really expecting it, shouldn’t have left the door open, I guess. Then RJ was coming in hot in that corner before the finish line, just took us both down. And yeah, [I] just tried to fight all the way to the end to get Tom. We got close, but second place is going to do this season. Huge shout out to everybody, my whole team. I really wanted to get this one done for them but, you know, I’ll be back… Gonna work hard for outdoors, keep this season of building going, and congrats to Tom.” – Seth Hammaker
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|16:17.644
|47.483
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|16:26.898
|9.255
|47.960
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|3
|Tom Vialle
|16:29.115
|2.218
|48.272
|Avignon, France
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|16:29.928
|0.812
|48.021
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Michael Mosiman
|16:36.393
|6.466
|48.630
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|180
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|177
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|173
|4
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|137
|5
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|131
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|221
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|189
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|171
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|163
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|145
With another thrilling season of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship completed, the racers now face the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross season this summer. In September, points from both the Supercross and motocross championships will be combined to seed the top 20 racers from each class into the SMX World Championship. All points will be reset to zero, then each rider will be awarded single-event points for their seeded position before entering the SMX World Championship. Riders who fall outside of the top 20 spots, but within the top 30, will have a chance to compete in the SMX Rounds via a Last Chance Qualifier at each event. To earn the title of SMX World Champion, riders will earn points through two Playoff Rounds and one SMX World Championship. Points at each Round increase; Playoff 1 (Concord, N.C. on September 6th) awards points equal a Supercross Main Event finish, Playoff 2 (St. Louis, Mo. on September 13th) doubles the points payout, and points will be triple those of a standard event at the finale in Las Vegas on September 20th.