Aaron Plessinger Hints Towards Re-Signed with KTM for 2026 on PulpMX Show

Plessinger said: “Without trying to give it away…I don’t know if I can talk about it as of right now. [Laughs] I’m in such a good place now that I’m super stoked and I’m super happy. If I knew that I could tell you guys, I would so tell you right now.”

In-studio guest Kris Keefer said: “Okay, so let’s read this.”

And Matthes responded: “He’s staying. Yeah, that’s what I would say.”

Plessinger just laughed. Then the group continued talking about some other silly season news and Plessinger’s marketability as a rider with a good personality—and as Keefer says, the POP (Power of Plessinger).

He mentioned that May 13 he will be on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast—The Dale Jr. Download—following the end of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Earnhardt Jr. has had dozens of legends in the motorsports world on his podcast, which would be a huge opportunity for four-wheel fans to learn about Plessinger and the SMX world.

With a lot of 450cc riders’ contracts up at the end of this 2025 SMX season (Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, Ken Roczen, Justin Barcia, Justin Cooper, Jason Anderson, Justin Barcia, Malcolm Stewart, and more), Plessinger becomes the first new deal to be in the public light.

Plessinger joined the Red Bull KTM team in the 2021 off-season, making his debut with the team at the 2022 Anaheim 1 Supercross. In his second race with the team, Plessinger scored second in Oakland, California. Plessinger has two 450SX wins (ten total 450cc podiums so far with the team) aboard his KTM 450 SX-F.

The Plessinger interview starts at 33:20 in show #621 below, with the contract talk starting at around 55:15.