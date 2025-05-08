Haiden Deegan is now a 250SX West Division Champion in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The second-generation rider has now checked all the boxes for professional 250cc titles: AMA Supercross, Motocross, and the SMX World Championship (two).

Deegan becomes the fifth-straight first-time 250SX West Division Champion as we have seen a new champion every year since Dylan Ferrandis won back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020. This is the ninth 250SX title for the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team since the 2015 season, and eight of those titles have come in the 250SX West Division.

A total of 34 different riders have won a divisional 250SX title in the West, and a total of 34 different riders have won in the East. So it’s equal at the moment, but that could change on Saturday. Either Tom Vialle will repeat as 250SX East Champion, or Seth Hammaker or RJ Hampshire will become the 35th different 250SX East Champion.

Also Hampshire, who won the 2024 250SX West title, is looking to become the fifth different rider to win both 250SX divisional titles. Jett Lawrence, Grant Langston, James Stewart, and Ernesto Fonseca have done the feat before.

So, who writes themselves into the 250SX history books in Utah on Saturday?

Give us your 250SX East title predictions for this weekend down in the comments section.

250SX East Division Standings