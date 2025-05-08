Results Archive
Supercross
Pittsburgh
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
Full Results
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 11
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
News
Full Schedule

Trivia: How Many Riders Have a 250SX West Title? 250SX East? How Many 250SX Titles Does Star Yamaha Have?

May 8, 2025, 11:40am
Haiden Deegan is now a 250SX West Division Champion in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The second-generation rider has now checked all the boxes for professional 250cc titles: AMA Supercross, Motocross, and the SMX World Championship (two).

Deegan becomes the fifth-straight first-time 250SX West Division Champion as we have seen a new champion every year since Dylan Ferrandis won back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020. This is the ninth 250SX title for the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team since the 2015 season, and eight of those titles have come in the 250SX West Division.

A total of 34 different riders have won a divisional 250SX title in the West, and a total of 34 different riders have won in the East. So it’s equal at the moment, but that could change on Saturday. Either Tom Vialle will repeat as 250SX East Champion, or Seth Hammaker or RJ Hampshire will become the 35th different 250SX East Champion.

Also Hampshire, who won the 2024 250SX West title, is looking to become the fifth different rider to win both 250SX divisional titles. Jett Lawrence, Grant Langston, James Stewart, and Ernesto Fonseca have done the feat before.

So, who writes themselves into the 250SX history books in Utah on Saturday?
Give us your 250SX East title predictions for this weekend down in the comments section.

250SX East Division Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 160
2Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 159
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 157
4Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 128
5Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States 124
Full Standings
