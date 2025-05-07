Results Archive
Supercross
Pittsburgh
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
Full Results
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 11
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
News
Full Schedule

Salt Lake City SX Finale Friday (Media Day) and Saturday (Race Day) Schedules

May 7, 2025, 3:10pm
Salt Lake City SX Finale Friday (Media Day) and Saturday (Race Day) Schedules

This weekend’s 17th and final round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday will take place at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The 250SX West Division Champion has already been crowned, as Haiden Deegan clinched the title one round early at the Denver SX, but both the 250SX East Division and the 450SX titles are still up for grabs. Read how the championship math plays out for the contenders in both classes.

View Friday’s pre-race media day schedule and Saturday’s race day schedule for the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross finale. Plus, view the full broadcast schedule below.

Salt Lake City Supercross Friday press day schedule.
Salt Lake City Supercross Friday press day schedule. SupercrossLIVE
Salt Lake City Supercross race day schedule.
Salt Lake City Supercross race day schedule. SupercrossLIVE
  • Supercross

    Salt Lake City

     Saturday, May 10
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 10 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 10 - 6:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      May 10 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      May 10 - 7:00 PM
      USA
Salt Lake City Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Read Now
