This weekend’s 17th and final round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday will take place at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The 250SX West Division Champion has already been crowned, as Haiden Deegan clinched the title one round early at the Denver SX, but both the 250SX East Division and the 450SX titles are still up for grabs. Read how the championship math plays out for the contenders in both classes.

View Friday’s pre-race media day schedule and Saturday’s race day schedule for the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross finale. Plus, view the full broadcast schedule below.