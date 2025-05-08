Results Archive
Supercross
Pittsburgh
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
Full Results
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 11
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
News
Full Schedule

Fly Racing Moto: 60 Show Today at 11 am PDT

May 8, 2025, 8:00am
<em>Fly Racing Moto: 60 Show</em> Today at 11 am PDT

Today on Pulpmx.com, The Fly Racing Moto: 60 Show presented by GET, Maxxis, O’Neil Lending, 100%, Seat Concepts and DeCal Works will take place at 11 a.m. PST and we'll talk about the new Monster Energy AMA Supercross season with Zach Osborne, Jason Thomas, and more as well as give some stuff away.

The show will also feature host Steve Matthes taking your calls and speaking with some of the industry heavyweights to get their opinions on what we’re seeing each week. The show will also allow you, the fan, to call in and voice your opinion on what you’re thinking and what you want to see.

The show will also feature some serious giveaways from Fly Racing to you, the live listeners. Lucky for you, it’s easy to listen live. You can go to pulpmx.com and click on the story. This will take you to an interactive chat room where you can listen to the show and chat with your fellow fans. You'll be able to get it on iTunes as well under the Moto: 60 Show. 

