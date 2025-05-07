Results Archive
Supercross
Pittsburgh
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Jordon Smith
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 11
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
News
Kailub Russell: "It’s against everything I was taught and have preached to others, and I did it anyway"

May 7, 2025, 11:00am
Kailub Russell:

Kailub Russell recorded a DNF at the Kenda Tires Powerline Park GNCC over the weekend. Russell is the eight-time Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Champion who returned to racing this year after retiring in 2020. In the race, he suffered front wheel and front brake damage in the race, and that was originally said to be the reason why he didn't cross the finish on his AmPro Yamaha.

But after the race, he went to Instagram to bare the truth.

"2025 has begun as the year of rain. And has had the effect of someone beating the shit out of me with a pillow sack of rocks.

I made some poor decisions on track, that lead me down the path of frustration. That frustration overwhelmed my mind and everything I thought I’ve ridden myself of over the last 14 years. (Since the last race I quit un injured)

I quit. I quit on myself, my wife, my team. And most importantly my 9 year old son, of which I have a non negotiable on quitting."

While Russell has not lit the podium on fire in his return to racing, the entire season has been dotted with inconsistency for most riders (mud races have contributed to that), so he was still top five in points with 14-2-10-8-3 finishes at the first five races of the season. The zero point score at round six drops him to seventh.

By the way, the "14 years" reference Russell mentioned goes back to early in the 2012 season, when Russell pulled out of a race citing a shoulder injury, then later rallied back to win races and narrowly miss the championship to Paul Whibley. From there, he vowed to never quit again and reeled off every GNCC Championship from 2013-2020.

Russell didn't hold back throughout his social post. You can read all of it below.

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 123
2Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 117
3Angus Riordan Australia Australia 101
4Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 93
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 87
6Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 84
7Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States 77
8Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 66
9Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 59
10Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 57
Full Standings

