Kailub Russell recorded a DNF at the Kenda Tires Powerline Park GNCC over the weekend. Russell is the eight-time Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Champion who returned to racing this year after retiring in 2020. In the race, he suffered front wheel and front brake damage in the race, and that was originally said to be the reason why he didn't cross the finish on his AmPro Yamaha.

But after the race, he went to Instagram to bare the truth.