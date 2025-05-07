It’s all on the line this weekend, as Cooper Webb leads Chase Sexton by nine points before the Monster Energy AMA Supercross finale in Salt Lake City, Utah. If Sexton maxes out on points this weekend by winning, Webb needs to finish fifth or better and he’s a three-time AMA Supercross Champion.
How did they get here? Allow us to review.
Anaheim 1
Sexton wins the opener, Webb takes fourth. Yes, most riders just say they want to get out of the opener safely and ease into the season, but A1 counts for points just the same as any other race. So, this was advantage Sexton.
San Diego
Webb sorta reveals he’s ailing a bit after a crash in the off-season, but he bails himself out with a good start and leads a bit here before getting eaten up by Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence. He takes third. Sexton, though, crashes on the first lap and comes from last to sixth.
Anaheim 2
You’re going to see a lot of moments here where Sexton threw points away, but he did grind out a heck of a finish at A2 when he was sick but still hung on for fourth. Webb was off and took eighth, his worst finish of the season so far.
Glendale
Webb eventually grew tired of hearing all the stats saying he normally doesn’t do well at Glendale. And to be fair, he normally doesn’t. This time he was good, though, winning the first race of the night in a Triple Crown. The math turned crazy in this one and Sexton ended up winning the overall without a race win. Webb was second.
Tampa
Oh, this one hurt Sexton. He was leading but Malcolm Stewart was logging the ride of his life and closing the gap. Then Sexton crashed in the whoops and damaged his bike, pushing him back to fifth, while Webb came through traffic to net second.
Detroit
Sexton got stuck in the starting gate and then crashed on the first lap. Webb was up ahead in a big battle with Ken Roczen, which he ultimately won to take his first victory of the season. Sexton rallied back for a podium.
Arlington
Looms large now. Sexton had the overall sewn up in the Triple Crown format but still pushed hard to catch Webb late in the final race. He crashed with a few turns to go, and Webb inherited the overall win and Sexton ended up third overall behind Roczen. Sexton could have gained three points on Webb that night, instead he lost five.
Daytona
Webb wants a Daytona win so badly, but he couldn’t crack Roczen this time and took second. Sexton had a huge crash in his heat race but crawled back through the LCQ and salvaged fifth.
Indianapolis
Webb always says he gets better when the series goes east, and Indy, probably the softest and most rutted place on the circuit, fits that description. He dominated, Sexton fell while running second and took third behind Justin Cooper.
Birmingham
Stats say that each season Sexton starts with early wins, has a mid-season slump, then starts winning again. That story began to build for 2025, as the series took a one weekend break after Indy and Sexton dominated the Birmingham Triple Crown.
Seattle
The best back-and-forth battle between Sexton and Webb this year. In a classic duel, Webb comes out just ahead for the second year in a row here. Webb leaves with an 11-point gap.
Foxborough
The mud race. Turns out Sexton had so much mud packed into his front wheel it could barely turn on the last lap. Webb mounts a furious rally to steal third, while Sexton ends up sixth. Webb leaves with a 15-point championship lead.
Philadelphia
Sexton’s revenge for Seattle. He and Webb are buried early and come through the pack together, but this time Webb can’t bridge the gap, and Sexton scores the win.
East Rutherford
Sexton’s dominant run. He crushes Webb after they start 1-2. Now momentum is beginning to build, and Webb must try to stop it. Sexton cut the gap down to nine points.
Pittsburgh
All you can ask for here, the two contenders go toe-to-toe the whole way. Webb wins.
Denver
Sexton is back to the East Rutherford level advantage over everyone else, cruising to an uncontested win. Webb holds on for dear life against Justin Cooper and Malcolm Stewart to cling to second. Advantage now: nine points.