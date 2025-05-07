San Diego

Webb sorta reveals he’s ailing a bit after a crash in the off-season, but he bails himself out with a good start and leads a bit here before getting eaten up by Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence. He takes third. Sexton, though, crashes on the first lap and comes from last to sixth.

Anaheim 2

You’re going to see a lot of moments here where Sexton threw points away, but he did grind out a heck of a finish at A2 when he was sick but still hung on for fourth. Webb was off and took eighth, his worst finish of the season so far.

Glendale

Webb eventually grew tired of hearing all the stats saying he normally doesn’t do well at Glendale. And to be fair, he normally doesn’t. This time he was good, though, winning the first race of the night in a Triple Crown. The math turned crazy in this one and Sexton ended up winning the overall without a race win. Webb was second.

Tampa

Oh, this one hurt Sexton. He was leading but Malcolm Stewart was logging the ride of his life and closing the gap. Then Sexton crashed in the whoops and damaged his bike, pushing him back to fifth, while Webb came through traffic to net second.

Detroit

Sexton got stuck in the starting gate and then crashed on the first lap. Webb was up ahead in a big battle with Ken Roczen, which he ultimately won to take his first victory of the season. Sexton rallied back for a podium.

Arlington

Looms large now. Sexton had the overall sewn up in the Triple Crown format but still pushed hard to catch Webb late in the final race. He crashed with a few turns to go, and Webb inherited the overall win and Sexton ended up third overall behind Roczen. Sexton could have gained three points on Webb that night, instead he lost five.