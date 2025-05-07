Results Archive
Supercross
Pittsburgh
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
Full Results
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 11
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
News
Full Schedule
Moments That Mattered

May 7, 2025, 3:45pm

It’s all on the line this weekend, as Cooper Webb leads Chase Sexton by nine points before the Monster Energy AMA Supercross finale in Salt Lake City, Utah. If Sexton maxes out on points this weekend by winning, Webb needs to finish fifth or better and he’s a three-time AMA Supercross Champion.

How did they get here? Allow us to review.

Anaheim 1

Sexton wins the opener, Webb takes fourth. Yes, most riders just say they want to get out of the opener safely and ease into the season, but A1 counts for points just the same as any other race. So, this was advantage Sexton.

Sexton won A1.
Sexton won A1. Align Media

San Diego

Webb sorta reveals he’s ailing a bit after a crash in the off-season, but he bails himself out with a good start and leads a bit here before getting eaten up by Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence. He takes third. Sexton, though, crashes on the first lap and comes from last to sixth.

Anaheim 2

You’re going to see a lot of moments here where Sexton threw points away, but he did grind out a heck of a finish at A2 when he was sick but still hung on for fourth. Webb was off and took eighth, his worst finish of the season so far.

Glendale

Webb eventually grew tired of hearing all the stats saying he normally doesn’t do well at Glendale. And to be fair, he normally doesn’t. This time he was good, though, winning the first race of the night in a Triple Crown. The math turned crazy in this one and Sexton ended up winning the overall without a race win. Webb was second.

Tampa

Oh, this one hurt Sexton. He was leading but Malcolm Stewart was logging the ride of his life and closing the gap. Then Sexton crashed in the whoops and damaged his bike, pushing him back to fifth, while Webb came through traffic to net second.

Detroit

Sexton got stuck in the starting gate and then crashed on the first lap. Webb was up ahead in a big battle with Ken Roczen, which he ultimately won to take his first victory of the season. Sexton rallied back for a podium.

Arlington

Looms large now. Sexton had the overall sewn up in the Triple Crown format but still pushed hard to catch Webb late in the final race. He crashed with a few turns to go, and Webb inherited the overall win and Sexton ended up third overall behind Roczen. Sexton could have gained three points on Webb that night, instead he lost five.

Webb took the win in Arlington.
Webb took the win in Arlington. Align Media

Daytona

Webb wants a Daytona win so badly, but he couldn’t crack Roczen this time and took second. Sexton had a huge crash in his heat race but crawled back through the LCQ and salvaged fifth.

Indianapolis

Webb always says he gets better when the series goes east, and Indy, probably the softest and most rutted place on the circuit, fits that description. He dominated, Sexton fell while running second and took third behind Justin Cooper.

Birmingham

Stats say that each season Sexton starts with early wins, has a mid-season slump, then starts winning again. That story began to build for 2025, as the series took a one weekend break after Indy and Sexton dominated the Birmingham Triple Crown.

Seattle

The best back-and-forth battle between Sexton and Webb this year. In a classic duel, Webb comes out just ahead for the second year in a row here. Webb leaves with an 11-point gap.

Foxborough

The mud race. Turns out Sexton had so much mud packed into his front wheel it could barely turn on the last lap. Webb mounts a furious rally to steal third, while Sexton ends up sixth. Webb leaves with a 15-point championship lead.

Philadelphia

Sexton’s revenge for Seattle. He and Webb are buried early and come through the pack together, but this time Webb can’t bridge the gap, and Sexton scores the win.

East Rutherford

Sexton’s dominant run. He crushes Webb after they start 1-2. Now momentum is beginning to build, and Webb must try to stop it. Sexton cut the gap down to nine points.

Pittsburgh

All you can ask for here, the two contenders go toe-to-toe the whole way. Webb wins.

Denver

Sexton is back to the East Rutherford level advantage over everyone else, cruising to an uncontested win. Webb holds on for dear life against Justin Cooper and Malcolm Stewart to cling to second. Advantage now: nine points.

Chase Sexton wins in Denver.
Chase Sexton wins in Denver. Align Media
