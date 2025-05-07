Steve Matthes’ Observations From Denver

Speaking of huge, I posed this question to Payton after the race because Marchbanks is a beast and seeing rookie Drew Adams come back and appear to also have filled out pretty well, I wondered if Marchbanks and Adams could beat the crap out of every other 250SX rider out there? Like, put those two in a ring and then just have every other 250SX rider run in like those WWF brawls they have. Hey, Haiden and Brian Deegan would probably love that anyway!

My money is on Marchbanks and Adams, by the way.

-Shane McElrath was really good again. He started up front (again) and fought hard to get a 6th. Good work for the #12 there, and if he can put in another ride like this, he’ll jump into seventh overall in the 450SX points for the year. Not too bad, right? Also, out of the riders in the top 20 in points, he’s got the second-worst qualifying average, which means his gate picks for heats aren’t ideal.

-Some signs of life for Christian Craig! He was actually in the top five for one qualifying session for a while and finished 11th in the main event. Not where he wants to be, but that’s something. The hard-packed dirt was better for him, I suppose. That’s the good news. The bad news is there’s one round left in SX, and unless there’s an injury in the 450s for motocross, his season is over.

For the fourth year in a row, Feld let us run the Yamaha PulpMX LCQ Challenge race on Friday, and maybe, finally, we had some chaos. Thanks to you people buying the raffle tickets for the chance to win a 2025 Yamaha YZ450F and a bunch of other prizes, we’ve been able to give privateers almost 900K in seven years. The first three years of this, we handed out the money based on point standings. Then came the actual race, now in its fourth year. Kevin Moranz went 2-2 for the OA (we stagger start them for moto 2 with 22nd up front and 1st at the back), so for Moranz to go from 21st place to 2nd in 6 minutes, that was pretty good. He was helped by a rule change we at PulpMX made that allowed passing on the staggered start before you got to the first turn. Moranz moved his bike out of line (a little shady, but hey, PulpMX IS shady!) and got four guys right away before the first turn. Moranz won over 25K for his efforts, Marshall Weltin was second, and Hardy Munoz (the star of the show on the 250, if you ask me) got the third spot. And a good time was had by all, even Hunter Schlosser, who improbably endoed off the start of the staggered start.