AMA Announces 2025 U.S. ISDE Teams

May 6, 2025, 2:05pm
The following is a press release from the American Motorcycle Association: 

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Thirty-one riders will represent the United States at the 99th FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE), with 10 Trophy and 21 Club Team riders set to compete in Bergamo, Italy, from Aug. 24-29.

The U.S. World Trophy, Junior World Trophy and Women’s World Trophy teams will include 10 Trophy riders. Each participating country can allocate four riders to its World Trophy team, three riders aged 23 or younger on its Junior Trophy team, and three female riders on its Women’s Trophy Team.

The United States enjoyed an outstanding showing at the 2024 FIM ISDE as the Women’s World Trophy team captured its second-consecutive title, and the World Trophy and Junior World Trophy teams secured podium finishes.

“New year, same goal, and nearly the same team as 2024,” ISDE Team Manager Antti Kallonen, who is also KTM’s Director of Offroad Racing, said. “I’m really happy to continue working with nearly the same riders as last year.”

Eying a return to the top of the podium in 2025, the 2025 U.S. World Trophy Team will include Johnny Girroir, Cody Barnes, Josh Toth and Dante Oliveira.

“Our Trophy team stays unchanged from last year,” Kallonen said. “These riders have continued their progress in sprint enduro style racing and Cody switching to 450 this year has made a big difference in his speed, and I feel very good about our Trophy Team’s overall speed now.” 

Going for its third-straight ISDE crown, the 2025 U.S. Women’s World Trophy Team will return the dominant trio of Rachel Gutish, Korie Steede and Brandy Richards.

“Our Women’s Team is solid despite Brandy Richards being currently sidelined with an injury [so far this season], but she is scheduled to be back on the bike well before we head to Italy to lead the team for another successful Six Days,” Kallonen said.

With its sights set on an ISDE championship, the 2025 U.S. Junior Trophy Team will consist of Grant Davis, Cooper Jones and Mateo Oliveira.

“Our Junior team is seeing a slight last-minute rider line-up change as Jason Tino, who was slated to be on the team, got sidelined with an injury,” Kallonen added. “Luckily, we have a deep pool of talent to choose from and our riders will be fighting for that top step of the podium again.”

The AMA’s East and West Coast qualifiers resulted in the qualification of 21 U.S.-represented club teams:

Team Rabaconda

Joseph Cunningham
Cole Whitmer
Thorn Devlin

Team GTBN

Layton Smail
Jaden Dahners
Lane Lorenzo

Team XC Gear

Brody Johnson
Collier Martinez
Colton Shields

Team Mojo/SXS

Anson Maloney
Ryder Thomaselli
Zane Roberts

Team Missouri Mudders

Will Sievenpiper
Chase Landers
Lane Whitmer

Team Hough Legacy Racing

Max Gerston
Eric Stevenson
Tanner Whipple

Team Randy Mastin Memorial:

Ava Silvestri
Ellie Winland
Ashlee Gage

All club team riders have started raising money to support their efforts to attend the 2025 ISDE in Italy. To help support these riders, check in with riders to discover how you can help them represent the United States in Italy this August.

