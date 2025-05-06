Results Archive
Supercross
Pittsburgh
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 11
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
News
Haiden Deegan Issues Apology For Denver SX TV Interview

May 6, 2025, 11:20am
Haiden Deegan Issues Apology For Denver SX TV Interview

Haiden Deegan won the 250SX West Division Supercross Championship in dramatic fashion in Denver, when he made an aggressive move on his Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammate Cole Davies for the race win, sending Davies over the berm. The move gave Deegan the race win and the title, since Davies finished fifth. However, his podium interview after the race caused even more of a stir when he addressed those who doubted him and said he was all hype.

 Watch Deegan's interview below with his offensive line just after the 1:00 mark:

Deegan took to his Instagram story to apologize for his interview, not the pass on Davies, saying:

"I want to apologize for what I said in my recent interview. I take full responsibility- it was wrong.

To everyone who supports me: I don’t take your support for granted. I am learning, growing, and doing better moving forward. Thank you for holding me accountable."

Haiden Deegan Instagram
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 196
2Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 171
3Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 167
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 149
5Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 130
The June 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now