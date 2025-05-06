Haiden Deegan Issues Apology For Denver SX TV Interview

Haiden Deegan won the 250SX West Division Supercross Championship in dramatic fashion in Denver, when he made an aggressive move on his Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammate Cole Davies for the race win, sending Davies over the berm. The move gave Deegan the race win and the title, since Davies finished fifth. However, his podium interview after the race caused even more of a stir when he addressed those who doubted him and said he was all hype.

Watch Deegan's interview below with his offensive line just after the 1:00 mark: