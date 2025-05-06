Haiden Deegan Issues Apology For Denver SX TV Interview
Haiden Deegan won the 250SX West Division Supercross Championship in dramatic fashion in Denver, when he made an aggressive move on his Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammate Cole Davies for the race win, sending Davies over the berm. The move gave Deegan the race win and the title, since Davies finished fifth. However, his podium interview after the race caused even more of a stir when he addressed those who doubted him and said he was all hype.
Watch Deegan's interview below with his offensive line just after the 1:00 mark:
Deegan took to his Instagram story to apologize for his interview, not the pass on Davies, saying:
"I want to apologize for what I said in my recent interview. I take full responsibility- it was wrong.
To everyone who supports me: I don’t take your support for granted. I am learning, growing, and doing better moving forward. Thank you for holding me accountable."
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|196
|2
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|171
|3
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|167
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|149
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|130