Renthal Announces Free Upgrade to Throttle Cam (for Honda Fitments) in MX Lock-On Grips

The following is a press release from Renthal:

Manchester, UK – May 1st, 2025 — Renthal, the global leader in premium motocross components, is announcing an update notice to the throttle Cam 1. This fitment is listed against popular Honda motocross bikes and has previously been included with the recently launched MX Lock-On Grips, prior to April 2025. The update is designed to enhance performance and ensure all components continue to meet the exacting standards riders have come to expect from Renthal.

We have received information from our customers that in rare and specific conditions, after fitment, riders may experience difficulty operating the throttle in pre-ride checks. Whether a rider experiences this issue depends on a combination of several variables, including the adjustment of the throttle cable and technique used. Many riders will never experience this issue. Nevertheless, we have developed an improved cam fitment to eliminate the potential for this issue and ensure the best possible performance.

The updated cam features refinements that improve the interface between the throttle cable and throttle housing. These enhancements deliver a more precise fit and smoother operation, resulting in a more consistent throttle feel and improved overall performance on the bike.

The improvement involves removing the cam (Cam 1) and replacing it with a new cam (Cam 1A). We ask all Honda riders to stop riding with the existing part and make an immediate change to Cam 1A.

Free Replacement Program Now Available

As part of this update, we are offering a free-of-charge replacement throttle of Cam1 to all customers using the Honda fitment. The newly updated cam has already been manufactured and are available for immediate dispatch. Riders simply need to complete a short online form, and we will ship the replacement throttle cam directly, completely free of charge.

To request your replacement cam, visit: https://renthal.com/moto/cam-replacement

Renthal remains dedicated to supporting riders at every level of the sport—from grassroots to professional. This update reflects Renthal’s ongoing commitment to quality, performance, and rider satisfaction.