Beaumer and Marchbanks Land Strong Podiums at Denver SX

“It feels good to feel good,” said Julien Beaumer after collecting fast qualifying honors in Denver. After a strong start to the season that included his first Monster Energy AMA Supercross race win and a run with the 250SX West points lead, the Red Bull KTM rider hit a mid-season funk and hasn’t been on the podium since Anaheim 2, back in January.

The reality is (probably) that a shoulder injury suffered in practice at Arlington, Texas probably slowed him, but young “JuJu” is proving to be a no-nonsense personality that doesn’t make excuses. He has refused to let the shoulder be a talking point, and even at Denver, when he seemed back up to speed, he didn’t say it was because the shoulder is better. He told me it was just on him to start riding better again.

He really stamped that in the press conference, after he grabbed podium real estate, finally, again.

“My riding the last couple of weeks showed pretty much…nothing,” he said. “For me, it took the ass beating in Philly [12th place] for me to look in the mirror and figure something out. So, after Philly I looked at myself in the mirror and went to work.