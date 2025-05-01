Denver, Colorado, hosts the penultimate round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. It’s an underrated round, too, as weather has mostly cooperated since we returned in 2018. The downtown location and plethora of outdoor enthusiasts in the region make this round a hit. Further, Thunder Valley MX signifies round three of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and sits 15 minutes down the freeway. All in all, Denver represents must-visit rounds of both series.

The track in Denver is always tricky. High elevation and low traction are hallmarks. The start for 2025 is longer than most and bends into a left-hand double apex. A rhythm section immediately meets the exit of the first corner and presents two basic options: stick to the inside and double from the small knuckle, then step over the tabletop and triple into the corner. The second option and likely a 450 specific option with the lack of power at elevation is to go outside of the initial knuckle, triple onto the tabletop, step off and double into the corner. I think the inside line will be the more likely option as it allows riders to stick to the inside and they can also drift right and block anyone trying to triple on, too.

A 180 left is up next and sets riders up for a small double and then over the finish line jump. Riders will land from the finish and face back-to-back 180’s with a small chute across the start in between. At some tracks, the inside lines might be the way to go here, shortening the distance traveled but Denver’s slippery surface may see riders stick to the berms. In 2024, there was a similar corner dynamic after the whoops and before the finish line and riders were trying anything and everything to figure it out.