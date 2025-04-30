Steve Matthes' Observations of Pittsburgh

Also, Sexton made a huge mistake while jumping and went off the track, having to catch back up to Webb, which, to his credit, he did. But then, with about three laps to go, Webb found a better way to jump, tripling in instead of doubling, and then he pulled ahead of Sexton even more. Sexton figured that line out the next lap (it was so slow to double in), but again, he had to fight to make up more time.

Overall, Webb’s best time was 6.35 through the whoops; Sexton’s best was 5.98.

Now, as most of you reading this know, skimming whoops is a lot harder than jumping, and Sexton said after the race that it was taking too much out of him by skimming, which is why he switched to jumping, and I’m sure that’s true. The only comeback I would have is that Sexton is perhaps one of the fittest riders on the planet, and also, Dylan Ferrandis and Dean Wilson, as far as I saw, never stopped skimming the entire main. So, it was possible to keep skimming; Sexton just chose not to, and it cost him.

Did it cost him the race? No, probably not, but it could’ve been a spot where Sexton’s advantage was going to shine. Then again, as Webb told us on the Pulpmx Show, if he needed to blitz them, he would’ve started to.

Also, funny moment on the show: Webb told us he looked up at the jumbotron when they were playing a replay of Sexton going off the track in the whoops to know what had happened and that he had a gap! That’s pretty awesome, right?

So, it’s 12 points with two races to go, and Webb’s got a lot of room to breathe now. These two have been better than everyone else the last three races, and I don’t look for that to change until the final round when Webb just does enough to clinch. Also, does Sexton try to rough Coop up now? There’s still some hope here for the KTM rider, and it’ll be interesting to see what he does in the next two weeks. If I had to guess, Sexton’s gonna sweep these next two rounds, and Webb will do enough to bring the title home.

Was that second heat in the 450s perhaps Justin Cooper’s finest moment as a 450SX rider ever? I mean, the dude went by Aaron Plessinger and Chase Sexton like they were tied to a pole and took the win. Wow. That was impressive. I mean, it’s like Dodgeball, right? If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball! So, if you can do that in a heat once, you can do it again!