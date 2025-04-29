After sharing the red plate, first with Tom Vialle, and then with RJ Hampshire, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker came into Pittsburgh as the sole points leader. However, the Pennsylvania native’s night did not go as planned when he spun off of the gate and had to work his way up after a chaotic first couple of laps. He was able to salvage some points and now sits just one point behind Tom Vialle with one round left to go. Hammaker talked to Steve Matthes after the race to describe his wild night.

Racer X: Okay Seth Hammaker, I am sure you have been asked this a bunch, but from the start to the next few laps, what was going on?

Seth Hammaker: Oh man that was a crazy first couple of laps.

We thought something was wrong with your bike.

[Laughs] It probably looked like it. Off the start I just spun off the mesh and then was like mid pack, and then the first rhythm I got through okay. Second one on that first table I was next to [Lance] Kobusch, and he couldn’t see me, we just kind of hit. I went sideways, I went left and then my crossbar hit my helmet, and I couldn’t see. So, I am going left, and I am like “How am I still up?” because there were people behind me. And I was like, “Okay this is good” then I started going right and I’m like, “I’m still up.” Got my helmet back down, I could finally see and then the rest of that lap was just worse than that. Tried to regroup, it was pretty hectic. After that start, after that spin, just maybe panicked too much and put myself in a worse position and just had to claw my way back up. Other than that, the race was okay.