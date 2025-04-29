But that leads us to two manufacturers moving into the space. First Triumph's 450 program. They're preaching patience, as it might just be Jordan Smith on that bike next year, without the expectation of going out and winning the 450 Supercross title right off the rip. But Jeremy Coker, who worked very closely with Tomac in the Yamaha years, is now the General Manager of racing over at Triumph. There's a relationship. I've also heard these rumors they could bring on Rockstar money if they got Tomac, and that could provide some funding. What I've heard more recently is that that's not going to happen, they're going to stick with the goal of starting smaller in the 450s. When you bring on someone of Tomac’s level, and he struggles because a bike isn't quite ready for his level yet, it could set the brand back years from a marketing perspective.

Then there's the Ducati option. It's not quite what you think though. I think everyone assumed Ducati was going to come in and spend massive money. That's actually not the case. They were shopping for a private team to help them fund and fill in some of the budget gaps they would need to race dirt bikes in America. They found it with the Troy Lee Designs team, which will run the Ducati program. There are many relationships that work well with Tomac and TLD. Factory Connection is going to be handling development and the suspension for those motorcycles. Factory Connection, of course, ran the GEICO Honda team that Tomac had great success with through the years. PPG is a sponsor of TLD, and they've also been a personal sponsor of Tomac for a long time. And even the Troy Lee Designs relationship, Eli used to wear TLD gear when he was a youngster in his Suzuki days as an amateur.

So, there are some things that could work, but that bike will have a hydraulic clutch. Also can Ducati, in year one, find the money Tomac is looking for? Is it ready to win supercross races immediately? Ducati has this sterling rep right now because of its recent dominance in MotoGP. Still, like Triumph, it's a huge ask to go from not racing 450 supercross at all to expecting to see a San Diego 2025 performance out of Tomac right out of the gate. Because no way is Eli coming back to be a top-seven guy working out the kinks in a new bike. He's racing to win.

There are other riders linked up with Ducati, of course. No one would be surprised for Justin Barcia to end up there. He rode for the Troy Lee Designs team just as recently as last year. And people still think Roczen could go there again. I think Roczen would like to stay with Suzuki, but if you're Roczen, if you're Barcia, if you're Tomac, this is negotiating 101: take as many offers as you can and try to get leverage.