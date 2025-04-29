Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper landed on the podium in Pittsburgh, his third time since joining the 450SX class full time in 2024. Justin has shown speed all year (remember when he led the first six laps at Anaheim 2), he's been quick in qualifying, and he dominated his heat race in Pittsburgh. After both title contenders, Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton, failed to win their heat races, it looked like maybe it could be Cooper's night. But alas, despite having the fastest lap time of the main event, a mediocre start left him with third on the night. Still, Justin seemed happy with his result in the post-race press conference:

“Yeah, I was just feeding off of the heat race obviously. I didn’t get the best of starts, which is a little disappointing. I got shuffled around and was probably fifth or sixth. I had to pass [Aaron Plessinger], and then had a good battle with Kenny [Roczen], going back and forth. So, it took me a little bit to get into the third-place position and then kind of locked into those two out front. And really was just kind of maintaining the gap and felt like I wasn’t closing in. So, I gave it a good effort and just didn’t really adapt after half-way, to the newer lines that were forming. I kept taking the more beat up lines and it was definitely hurting me a little bit, so I started searching, but by mid-race I kind of had a little slump and lost the tow and was just in kind of no man’s land from there.”