Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Switzerland
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Supercross
Pittsburgh
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 3
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 3
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Ty Masterpool
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 4
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 11
News
Full Schedule
Justin Cooper: “Just Comes Down To Belief.”

April 29, 2025, 12:05pm

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper landed on the podium in Pittsburgh, his third time since joining the 450SX class full time in 2024. Justin has shown speed all year (remember when he led the first six laps at Anaheim 2), he's been quick in qualifying, and he dominated his heat race in Pittsburgh. After both title contenders, Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton, failed to win their heat races, it looked like maybe it could be Cooper's night. But alas, despite having the fastest lap time of the main event, a mediocre start left him with third on the night. Still, Justin seemed happy with his result in the post-race press conference:

“Yeah, I was just feeding off of the heat race obviously. I didn’t get the best of starts, which is a little disappointing. I got shuffled around and was probably fifth or sixth. I had to pass [Aaron Plessinger], and then had a good battle with Kenny [Roczen], going back and forth. So, it took me a little bit to get into the third-place position and then kind of locked into those two out front. And really was just kind of maintaining the gap and felt like I wasn’t closing in. So, I gave it a good effort and just didn’t really adapt after half-way, to the newer lines that were forming. I kept taking the more beat up lines and it was definitely hurting me a little bit, so I started searching, but by mid-race I kind of had a little slump and lost the tow and was just in kind of no man’s land from there.”

Justin Cooper took the 450 Heat Two win over Aaron Plessinger and Chase Sexton.
Align Media

With Webb and Sexton setting themselves apart, it leaves the rest of the field fighting over that third-place position. A position that Justin believes he should be getting more often.

“I think we had a really good off season, and it really just comes down to belief in yourself. You’ve got to get these results and show yourself that you can run up front and be with these guys. So, I think you just have to take the confidence that you get from good performances. I think that’s the major key to success, at least for me, is building that confidence, and going out each time and believing I can be up there. So, I think that’s the difference that we are seeing, even from the beginning of the year. I think I have been riding good all year, I just haven’t been able to execute exactly how I wanted. I feel like I should be up on the podium more but better now than never. So, try to keep this rolling and keep this momentum.”

Confidence is key in this sport. So many riders have the speed, but executing in a main event is a completely different story. Now that Justin has a few podiums under his belt, with the speed that he has shown, just how far can this newfound confidence take him?

"You've got to get these results and show yourself that you can run upfront and be with these guys. So, I think you just have to take the confidence that you get from good performances." -Justin Cooper
