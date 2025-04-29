“This 250SX East Division Championship just continues to deliver! In what has been a historic start to a small-bore divisional championship in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the racing is unpredictable, exciting, and phenomenally close.”

That is how I started off a write up two weeks ago on this unbelievably close 250SX East Division battle after an exciting Philadelphia SX East/West Showdown. We got all of the championship contenders out front, as Cole Davies ran through the top five to take his second consecutive win. Haiden Deegan has a nice lead in the 250SX West Championship but the key in Philly was the battle between RJ Hampshire and Seth Hammaker for the final podium position, with Tom Vialle getting passed late by Jo Shimoda for fifth place. Just two points separated Hammaker, Hampshire, and Vialle entering the day and that gap would remain the same by the checkered flag! And I’ll be damned, the title fight continues to bring unpredictability, new race winners, and a historically close battle here now two weeks later!

Tom Vialle scored a huge race win in the series’ return to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, over the weekend, when the French rider rebounded from a huge crash in qualifying to come out and win the main event when it counted most.