Two significant chess pieces could set up major moves for the 2026 season. We know Chase Sexton could move to Monster Energy Kawasaki. We also know that Eli Tomac is not done and is shopping for a new contract. What happens next could impact every other free agent on the market.

Brought to you by the Honda CRF250R and CRF450. The Art of Winning...and the Lawrences will be back soon! Check out Dean Wilson and Chance Hymas in action this weekend in Pittsburgh.