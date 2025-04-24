Results Archive
GNCC
The Old Gray
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Kailub Russell
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Philadelphia
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Supercross
East Rutherford
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Switzerland
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Upcoming
Supercross
Pittsburgh
Sat Apr 26
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 3
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 3
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 4
Weege Show: Sexton and Tomac Set Up Silly Season

April 24, 2025, 10:30pm

Two significant chess pieces could set up major moves for the 2026 season. We know Chase Sexton could move to Monster Energy Kawasaki. We also know that Eli Tomac is not done and is shopping for a new contract. What happens next could impact every other free agent on the market. 

Brought to you by the Honda CRF250R and CRF450. The Art of Winning...and the Lawrences will be back soon! Check out Dean Wilson and Chance Hymas in action this weekend in Pittsburgh.

