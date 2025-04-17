This weekend’s 14th round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The home of the New York Giants and Jets NFL teams will bring us to the third straight Northeast round in this historic East Coast swing.

But you will want to tune in (or set the DVR) earlier than usual, as the East Rutherford Supercross will race during the day, just like last weekend's Philadelphia SX.

What you need to know the most for East Rutherford: heat races begin just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on Peacock.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with East Rutherford also starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific).

Below is the full broadcast schedule.