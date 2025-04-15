It's ridiculous the AMA wouldn't be like, “Oh hey, someone go tell Savatgy’s team.”

Especially with Martin [Davalos] being down there in the tower, you think there's enough radio communication that they would let him know. But yeah, last weekend was tough, not ideal, but it feels good to bounce back.

It's funny because when you were healthy and feeling a little better before the crash, you were telling me, “I gotta get a start. I can run with these guys, I just can't get a start.” And you got one, and you were right, you can run that pace. You just got to get up there and see it.

Yeah, I mean, I'll be honest, obviously fifth is great, but it was an ugly fifth, you know, I'll be honest, the first five, eight minutes of that moto, it's just, I've struggled this year. Which is weird because all the Australian and World Supercross, everything's so short, but for whatever reason, I was missing my marks. I wasn't getting the rhythms consistently. Like I was just making too many mistakes at the beginning. But, yeah, I felt good, you know, obviously hitting the ground a couple of weeks ago and having to miss a round or two, I think takes a little bit of the mojo out of it. But I believe that if I can get a way up there, I can be close to that every weekend and, obviously easy to say, harder to do, but you know, I made a run at Malcolm there towards the end and just kind of caught some flappers at a bad place, which kind of killed that. But I would have liked to have seen if I could have made a push towards him because I was getting close. But like I said, I'm happy to make the main event.

Basically, where are we at? How close to 100 percent are we?

To be honest, I'm struggling, I'm dealing with some back pain right now. I got an MRI last week, so we're waiting on results. I just haven't been the same. I've just been struggling. Can't pick my kids up right now. Certain twists and bends, like it's just not normal.

I'm not a doctor, but those little winglets can crack on your spinal. It doesn't take much.

I mean, you might be right. Like I said, something's not normal because I've always struggled with a little bit of back pain, but it's more of like Southwick Sunday morning, right? Like, “Oh man, my back hurts.” And now it's like, it could be a Wednesday morning, and I just have a hard time getting up out of bed because my back hurts so bad. So, I'm hoping that maybe it's just, I'm being weak and, maybe my abdomen with the ribs being broken and just everything being so tight, maybe that's some of it, but I just get these weird sensations of pain shooting down my back that doesn't feel normal. So, to be honest, thankfully for the most part doesn't hinder me. I still feel like pretty good on the bike, but there are some movements that I find myself that I'll get like that jolt the pain on my back. So, yeah, I mean, I'm not 100 percent, but it's not really limiting me that much right now.

Okay, the heat race crash was hilarious, and then you almost did it again in the main.

In my defense, what happened is when I over jumped that in the heat race and I landed, I lost my back brake. Like, we've never seen this, but it pulled the threads out. So, when I went nose high and I hit the back, like there was no brake, so I blew off the track. So then when I got back on the track, and I was in tenth I didn't have back brakes. So, trying to navigate that track with no back brake was tough and then like obviously being on the bubble, I'm like, “Dude, we're not doing this again.” So yeah, it was weird like I landed, over jumped it. And I went to go drag the back brake to kind of slow me down, and nothing was there. And then the main event, yeah, the same thing I over jumped a little bit, but I was able to drag the back brake and keep it on the track.